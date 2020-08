Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale Near Me

Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Of Greencastle - Greencastle / Pennsylvania

Black 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier FWD 2.2L I4 SFIBlaise Alexander Chevrolet in Greencastle wants to serve you Check out this; Recent Arrival!Taking deals the other guys won't! As part of a dealer group in the elite Top 125 in the U.S. We pride ourselves in providing real solutions to your auto needs at a price you can afford. Call us today for a more personalized solution. Shop 24/7 @ www.BlaiseCHEVY.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1JC5241Y7147366

Stock: G4569A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020