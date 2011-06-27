  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Cavalier
5(27%)4(50%)3(19%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.0
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun, Reliable, and classic look

mpasternak, 11/14/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

bought this car for almost nothing, it looks almost new.. except for a little tear or two in the roof (not leaking) drives ok.. but since its got a good 400,000Km's on it already.. Im surprised it runs BUT it runs.. and pretty damn good too! I'd never accuse the cavalier of being a fast sports car.. its not.. too underpowered for a V6 (torquey enough) but dropping the roof provides a comfortable drive

Report Abuse

Two words: peel out

Fwapadalaplap, 11/08/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

People laughed when I staged in my 1992 Z24, but it was a real blast to totally beat them off the line. I purchased it used from an uncle, who never had any problems with it and performed all regular maintenance himself. This car is fun to ride, and its like my miniature sports car... I'll keep dreaming. Its great on the highways (no problems merging or passing, around 27MPG) and idles nice in traffic. The engine sound is a great bonus; you don't expect it from this little car.

Report Abuse

The Little Cav That Could

CAVMAN, 12/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new in college in 1991. Have done almost all the maintainance myself, mainly oil, filters and brakes. Always use a good synthetic oil and good filter. KN air filter and always replaced parts with ones that have lifetime warranty's. Have replaced alternator, tensioner, power steering pump, hoses, heater core x 2, radiator, plugs and wires. The thing just keeps running and with 223,000 miles on it, I could see it easily going for another 100,000- 150,000. If you don't care to look great going to work, it will get you there just as good as a new vehicle. Very easy to work on also.

Report Abuse

Very Dependable Wagon

loyalcavyowner, 04/24/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car was in the family since 94 and has been reliable for us the entire time. The 3.1 V6 is a powerful engine for this class of car. It has 140K and the only major problems were an alterator and a power steering unit replacement. The only trouble im having with it now is a transmission fluid leak but it still shifts flawlessly. The interior has a few broken pieces as well. Also ther is some surface rust showing up. I definitely recommend this car for those who like a dependable car with lots of people/cargo room. Also, try to find one with a V6.

Report Abuse

Vehice Is Great :)

Z24, 11/30/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This 1992 Cavalier Z24, has been a very fast, fun, and comfortable vehicle to have. I have had it since I was 16, and am now 21. I bought it from my dad, on my 16th Birthday. Took it out, and wrecked it, then he repaired it for me. Ever since then, I have never had any other type of accident with this car. It has always started the whole 5 years I have had it. My friends at school, always wanted to ride in it, because it looked to cool. It's been a great car.

Report Abuse
