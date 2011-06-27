Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
Fun, Reliable, and classic look
bought this car for almost nothing, it looks almost new.. except for a little tear or two in the roof (not leaking) drives ok.. but since its got a good 400,000Km's on it already.. Im surprised it runs BUT it runs.. and pretty damn good too! I'd never accuse the cavalier of being a fast sports car.. its not.. too underpowered for a V6 (torquey enough) but dropping the roof provides a comfortable drive
Two words: peel out
People laughed when I staged in my 1992 Z24, but it was a real blast to totally beat them off the line. I purchased it used from an uncle, who never had any problems with it and performed all regular maintenance himself. This car is fun to ride, and its like my miniature sports car... I'll keep dreaming. Its great on the highways (no problems merging or passing, around 27MPG) and idles nice in traffic. The engine sound is a great bonus; you don't expect it from this little car.
The Little Cav That Could
Bought this car new in college in 1991. Have done almost all the maintainance myself, mainly oil, filters and brakes. Always use a good synthetic oil and good filter. KN air filter and always replaced parts with ones that have lifetime warranty's. Have replaced alternator, tensioner, power steering pump, hoses, heater core x 2, radiator, plugs and wires. The thing just keeps running and with 223,000 miles on it, I could see it easily going for another 100,000- 150,000. If you don't care to look great going to work, it will get you there just as good as a new vehicle. Very easy to work on also.
Very Dependable Wagon
The car was in the family since 94 and has been reliable for us the entire time. The 3.1 V6 is a powerful engine for this class of car. It has 140K and the only major problems were an alterator and a power steering unit replacement. The only trouble im having with it now is a transmission fluid leak but it still shifts flawlessly. The interior has a few broken pieces as well. Also ther is some surface rust showing up. I definitely recommend this car for those who like a dependable car with lots of people/cargo room. Also, try to find one with a V6.
Vehice Is Great :)
This 1992 Cavalier Z24, has been a very fast, fun, and comfortable vehicle to have. I have had it since I was 16, and am now 21. I bought it from my dad, on my 16th Birthday. Took it out, and wrecked it, then he repaired it for me. Ever since then, I have never had any other type of accident with this car. It has always started the whole 5 years I have had it. My friends at school, always wanted to ride in it, because it looked to cool. It's been a great car.
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner