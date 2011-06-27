Estimated values
2008 INFINITI M45 x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,676
|$6,536
|$7,556
|Clean
|$4,233
|$5,918
|$6,839
|Average
|$3,345
|$4,684
|$5,405
|Rough
|$2,457
|$3,449
|$3,971
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI M45 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,433
|$8,308
|$9,880
|Clean
|$4,918
|$7,523
|$8,942
|Average
|$3,887
|$5,953
|$7,067
|Rough
|$2,855
|$4,384
|$5,192