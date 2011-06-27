Estimated values
2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 4dr AWD Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,964
|$2,932
|$3,469
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,592
|$3,065
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,911
|$2,256
|Rough
|$811
|$1,231
|$1,447
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 4dr AWD Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,154
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,904
|$2,257
|Average
|$928
|$1,404
|$1,661
|Rough
|$592
|$904
|$1,065