Estimated values
2007 Isuzu i-Series i-290 S 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$3,054
|$3,191
|Clean
|$2,620
|$2,827
|$2,948
|Average
|$2,206
|$2,371
|$2,461
|Rough
|$1,792
|$1,916
|$1,975
Estimated values
2007 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,408
|$3,642
|$3,783
|Clean
|$3,159
|$3,371
|$3,495
|Average
|$2,660
|$2,828
|$2,918
|Rough
|$2,161
|$2,285
|$2,341
Estimated values
2007 Isuzu i-Series i-290 LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,012
|$3,328
|$3,513
|Clean
|$2,792
|$3,080
|$3,245
|Average
|$2,351
|$2,584
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,910
|$2,088
|$2,174
Estimated values
2007 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,198
|$3,447
|$3,597
|Clean
|$2,964
|$3,190
|$3,323
|Average
|$2,496
|$2,676
|$2,775
|Rough
|$2,028
|$2,162
|$2,226
Estimated values
2007 Isuzu i-Series i-370 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,670
|$3,872
|$3,997
|Clean
|$3,401
|$3,583
|$3,692
|Average
|$2,864
|$3,006
|$3,083
|Rough
|$2,327
|$2,428
|$2,474