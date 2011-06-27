Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Hard Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$2,337
|$2,564
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,107
|$2,313
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,647
|$1,813
|Rough
|$969
|$1,187
|$1,312
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Hard Top Rwd 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,179
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,567
|$1,965
|$2,173
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,536
|$1,702
|Rough
|$887
|$1,107
|$1,232
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Soft Top Rwd 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$1,969
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,421
|$1,775
|$1,960
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,387
|$1,536
|Rough
|$804
|$1,000
|$1,112
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Hard Top Rwd 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,093
|$2,295
|Clean
|$1,533
|$1,887
|$2,071
|Average
|$1,200
|$1,475
|$1,623
|Rough
|$868
|$1,063
|$1,174