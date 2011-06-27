Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Pickup 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$965
|$1,344
|$1,548
|Clean
|$862
|$1,202
|$1,384
|Average
|$657
|$917
|$1,057
|Rough
|$452
|$632
|$730
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,146
|$1,571
|$1,799
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,405
|$1,609
|Average
|$781
|$1,072
|$1,229
|Rough
|$537
|$738
|$848
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,045
|$1,429
|$1,634
|Clean
|$934
|$1,277
|$1,462
|Average
|$712
|$974
|$1,116
|Rough
|$490
|$671
|$770
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Pickup S 2.6 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,146
|$1,571
|$1,799
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,405
|$1,609
|Average
|$781
|$1,072
|$1,229
|Rough
|$537
|$738
|$848
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Pickup S 2.6 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,460
|$1,676
|Clean
|$945
|$1,305
|$1,499
|Average
|$720
|$996
|$1,144
|Rough
|$496
|$686
|$790
Estimated values
1994 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,623
|$1,856
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,451
|$1,659
|Average
|$809
|$1,107
|$1,267
|Rough
|$557
|$763
|$875