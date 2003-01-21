Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 29,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,975
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Caprice searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Caprice
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Caprice
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.98 Reviews
Report abuse
young man,01/21/2003
I have a 1990 caprice ex cop car that my dad bought for me on my 16th birthday (last year)with 250,000 miles on it and it runs great. This fall i beat a mustang 5.0 by about 6 car lenghts. since then i have driven a couple front wheel drive cars only to find that i belong in a caprice.