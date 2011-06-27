Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,478
|$37,131
|$40,403
|Clean
|$33,870
|$36,472
|$39,672
|Average
|$32,652
|$35,153
|$38,210
|Rough
|$31,435
|$33,834
|$36,748
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,448
|$34,824
|$37,754
|Clean
|$31,876
|$34,206
|$37,071
|Average
|$30,730
|$32,969
|$35,705
|Rough
|$29,584
|$31,732
|$34,339
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,985
|$29,286
|$32,122
|Clean
|$26,508
|$28,765
|$31,541
|Average
|$25,555
|$27,725
|$30,378
|Rough
|$24,603
|$26,685
|$29,216
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,139
|$33,295
|$35,956
|Clean
|$30,590
|$32,703
|$35,305
|Average
|$29,490
|$31,521
|$34,004
|Rough
|$28,390
|$30,338
|$32,703
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,260
|$27,611
|$30,507
|Clean
|$24,814
|$27,120
|$29,955
|Average
|$23,922
|$26,140
|$28,851
|Rough
|$23,030
|$25,159
|$27,747
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,932
|$31,174
|$33,940
|Clean
|$28,421
|$30,620
|$33,326
|Average
|$27,400
|$29,513
|$32,097
|Rough
|$26,378
|$28,405
|$30,869