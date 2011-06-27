  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar E-PACE
  4. 2019 Jaguar E-PACE
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Jaguar E-PACE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,478$37,131$40,403
Clean$33,870$36,472$39,672
Average$32,652$35,153$38,210
Rough$31,435$33,834$36,748
Sell my 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar E-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,448$34,824$37,754
Clean$31,876$34,206$37,071
Average$30,730$32,969$35,705
Rough$29,584$31,732$34,339
Sell my 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar E-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,985$29,286$32,122
Clean$26,508$28,765$31,541
Average$25,555$27,725$30,378
Rough$24,603$26,685$29,216
Sell my 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar E-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P300 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,139$33,295$35,956
Clean$30,590$32,703$35,305
Average$29,490$31,521$34,004
Rough$28,390$30,338$32,703
Sell my 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar E-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,260$27,611$30,507
Clean$24,814$27,120$29,955
Average$23,922$26,140$28,851
Rough$23,030$25,159$27,747
Sell my 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar E-PACE near you
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,932$31,174$33,940
Clean$28,421$30,620$33,326
Average$27,400$29,513$32,097
Rough$26,378$28,405$30,869
Sell my 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar E-PACE near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jaguar E-PACE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,508 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,765 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar E-PACE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,508 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,765 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar E-PACE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,508 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,765 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jaguar E-PACE ranges from $24,603 to $32,122, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jaguar E-PACE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.