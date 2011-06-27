Estimated values
1992 INFINITI M30 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,261
|$1,642
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,449
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,065
|Rough
|$222
|$521
|$681
Estimated values
1992 INFINITI M30 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$616
|$1,281
|$1,642
|Clean
|$542
|$1,131
|$1,449
|Average
|$394
|$830
|$1,065
|Rough
|$246
|$529
|$681