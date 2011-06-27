  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/551.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Weather Protection Package +$650
Camaro Logo Package +$525
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lighting +$1,270
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge +$255
White Interior Trim Kit +$415
Red Interior Trim Kit +$400
All-Weather Floor Mats +$175
Black Sueded Knee Pads +$365
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo +$255
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logo +$175
Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lighting +$1,270
White Knee Pads +$365
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lighting +$1,270
Sport Pedals Kit +$190
Suede Shift Knob and Boot Kit +$200
Red Knee Pads +$350
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package +$325
Red Seat Belt Color +$195
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion +$100
Illuminated Sill Plates +$410
Black Interior Appearance Package +$715
Cargo Net +$75
Black Interior Trim Kit +$400
All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logo +$165
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Exterior Options
Second Generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects +$2,350
Satin Black Front Splitter +$665
Gray Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Black Camaro Fender Badge +$155
Silver Stinger Stripe +$625
Black Camaro Fender Badge Emblem +$145
Satin Black Wing Spoiler +$800
Satin Black Blade Spoiler +$850
Black Rally Stripes +$470
Dark Tint Rear Lighting Package +$795
Red Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Body-Color Blade Spoiler +$750
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Body-Color High Wing Spoiler +$615
Body-Color Painted Splash Guards +$395
Ground Effects Package +$2,295
Red Spider Stripes +$460
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logo +$395
Silver Center Stripe +$470
Black Center Stripe +$470
White Pearl Center Stripe +$470
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblems +$295
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$405
Camaro Logo Fender Badge +$150
Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package +$1,995
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert +$230
Black Lower Grille w/Red Hot Inserts +$485
Red Accent Exterior Package +$1,195
Silver Rally Stripes +$470
Body-Color Front Splitter +$645
Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes +$200
Black Exhaust Tip +$495
Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tip +$675
Satin Black Spider Stripes +$460
Decklid Mounted Lip Spoiler +$150
White Pearl Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Red Hash Mark Stripes +$205
Carbon Flash Metallic Wing Spoiler +$685
Satin Black Appearance Package +$250
Wheel Locks +$95
Carbon Flash Metallic Blade Spoiler +$800
Red Indoor Vehicle Cover +$405
Black Lower Grille w/Gloss Black Inserts +$485
Dark Finish Tail Lamps +$660
Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert +$290
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$100
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert +$230
Silver Hash Mark Stripes +$205
Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover +$385
White Pearl Stinger Stripe +$640
Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitter +$650
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem +$450
Dark Tint Tail Lamps +$250
Satin Black Rocker Moldings +$1,325
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Mark +$485
White Pearl Hash Mark Stripes +$205
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert +$225
Black Lower Grille w/Silver-Painted Inserts +$485
Blue Hash Mark Stripes +$205
Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
White Pearl Spider Stripes +$465
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Mark +$500
Silver Spider Stripes +$465
Gray Hash Mark Stripes +$200
Body-Color Spoiler w/Wicker Package +$1,175
White Pearl Rally Stripes +$470
Wicker Bill +$495
Satin Black Metallic Stinger Stripe +$640
Blue Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Silver Body-Side Spear Stripes +$585
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Height53.1 in.
Length188.3 in.
Overall Width Without Mirrors74.7 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Cherry Tintcoat
  • Rapid Blue
  • Vivid Orange Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
245/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
