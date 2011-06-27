  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Pros
Cons

WOW!!!!

Shane, 05/21/2019
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have been a Corvette lover for years. I have owned 2. Was ready to upgrade to the Z06 so I started shopping. It took me about 3 hours to make a decision between the Corvette and the Camaro ZL1. I ended up with the ZL1. No regrets. After driving both the Camaro has awesome speed and is much easier to get in and out of. Don't hesitate to make this purchase. Even now when I see a Corvette on the road I don't second guess my decision. The car I got also had an upgraded AWE exhaust and a ROTO FAB cold air intake. It is running close to 670-680 HP. LOVE THIS CAR!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best band for the buck anywhere!!

StevesCamaro, 04/17/2019
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Wow, what a car! Best bang for the buck. Great interior even if somewhat limited visibility. The '19 model makes up for that with the review camera/mirror feature though. Awesome power and it puts it down to the ground without being as sinister and scary as the Corvette. Can't go wrong with this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
love it

bradley cox, 04/01/2020
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

great car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
