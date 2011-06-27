2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

Shane , 05/21/2019 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

I have been a Corvette lover for years. I have owned 2. Was ready to upgrade to the Z06 so I started shopping. It took me about 3 hours to make a decision between the Corvette and the Camaro ZL1. I ended up with the ZL1. No regrets. After driving both the Camaro has awesome speed and is much easier to get in and out of. Don't hesitate to make this purchase. Even now when I see a Corvette on the road I don't second guess my decision. The car I got also had an upgraded AWE exhaust and a ROTO FAB cold air intake. It is running close to 670-680 HP. LOVE THIS CAR!!!!