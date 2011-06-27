Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews

Red Beauty Randy Mamola , 10/18/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Nice, Nice, Nice. This red beauty has been great since the day I bought it new off the showroom floor on Halloween, 2000. Was actually looking for a Coupe w/ automatic tranny for rush hour commute. Luckily I didn't find one, and I have no complaints with this SLP 6-speed SS convertible! (Except perhaps original Goodyear F-1 tires which are now long gone!) Looks, performance, looks (and second looks)from women, comfort, decent mileage, plus lots of options (except traction control) make for a great car and ownership experience! Trick SLP options include exhaust system and chrome wheels, both of which I am very pleased with. Report Abuse

I love this car. SS owner , 01/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although gas mileage isn't ideal, you will have so much fun driving this car that it more than makes up for the gas. I will never sell my SS.

Great car Darrell Harper , 01/14/2017 2 Dr Z28 SS Coupe 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Never seen one sold under $6,000 so the edmunds value is a tad off Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

SS, so long! Kristopher , 06/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Unfortunately just had to sell my '00 Camaro SS, convertible. My hardest decision I've had to make in my young life. Searched for months for the right color and body, and found a 00 leftover in 01 with only 5000 miles on it. Bought for significantly lower than would've paid new. Excellent performance, and roominess (ever try sitting in a little Mustang)?