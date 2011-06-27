  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Camaro
5(82%)4(15%)3(0%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,966 - $4,479
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Red Beauty

Randy Mamola, 10/18/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Nice, Nice, Nice. This red beauty has been great since the day I bought it new off the showroom floor on Halloween, 2000. Was actually looking for a Coupe w/ automatic tranny for rush hour commute. Luckily I didn't find one, and I have no complaints with this SLP 6-speed SS convertible! (Except perhaps original Goodyear F-1 tires which are now long gone!) Looks, performance, looks (and second looks)from women, comfort, decent mileage, plus lots of options (except traction control) make for a great car and ownership experience! Trick SLP options include exhaust system and chrome wheels, both of which I am very pleased with.

I love this car.

SS owner, 01/22/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Although gas mileage isn't ideal, you will have so much fun driving this car that it more than makes up for the gas. I will never sell my SS.

Great car

Darrell Harper, 01/14/2017
2 Dr Z28 SS Coupe
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Never seen one sold under $6,000 so the edmunds value is a tad off

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
SS, so long!

Kristopher, 06/30/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately just had to sell my '00 Camaro SS, convertible. My hardest decision I've had to make in my young life. Searched for months for the right color and body, and found a 00 leftover in 01 with only 5000 miles on it. Bought for significantly lower than would've paid new. Excellent performance, and roominess (ever try sitting in a little Mustang)?

SS Review

SS Driver, 08/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My SS is the funnest car I've ever owned.

