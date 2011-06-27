Used 2005 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews
Great SUV for single guy.
I bought this Blazer in April, 2009 with 56,000 miles. Now it has 81,000 miles on it. Have no complaints. I love the 4.3 L vortec v6 and 4-spd. At with od. The body & interior are great. I don't have many riders in back seats, so I flip them down for excellent cargo space. I live at the beach, but travel to the n. C. Mountains frequently. My Blazer does everything I need and more. All accessories work great, and the ride is good. I love the ride height, the acceleration, the ease of parking, etc. For a person looking for an average SUV without the high price tag and high insurance rate, this is a good choice. There is nothing bad I can say about my Blazer. I am very pleased with it.
CHEVY BLAZER ZR2 ROCKS!
THE CHEVY BLAZER ZR2 IS BY FAR THE TOUGHEST VEHICLE I'VE EVER DRIVEN. WHO CARES ABOUT GAS MILEAGE I WILL NEVER GET STUCK IN THIS VEHICLE. iT MIGHT NOT BE A LUXURY VEHICLE BUT DAMN ITS COOL. BRING YOUR CRV OUT OFFRADING AND I'LL PULL YOU OUT WHEN YOU GET STUCK. cRV,ESCAPES HAVE NOTHING ON THIS VEHICLE....BRING IT!!
Great vehicle!!!
I have an 2005 Blazer and I haven't had any problems with it! It's my first vehicle and I love it! Has plenty of power, reliability and there is no rust at all!! I have 160000 thousand miles on it and it drives like it's an brand new vehicle. I think the reviews are a little off because this vehicle has no problems at all! I recommend this vehicle to anyone!
A great Suv
I bought my 2005 blazer a month ago. its a fun suv to drive. I took it off roding the first day i bought it. It handles better than most of my viechels do going through creeks.
Fun time in tuff little truck
I have my 2nd ZR2 model. I love it. Of course the true ZR2 was Not made for luxury or comfort. It was made for 4 wheel drive fun. Not urban commute, car- pooling people that don't know what 4 wheel drive is about. Like remembering to lube the transmission, u joints,etc. Too many people buy these type of vehicles and don't know what they were intended for. To class it with some of these others is wrong. Yes, they are a dated style and as of this year will be no more They are cool, tough, & fun.
Sponsored cars related to the Blazer
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Blazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer