Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,180
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,383
|$1,998
|$2,326
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,634
|$1,904
|Rough
|$885
|$1,271
|$1,482
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$1,914
|$2,189
|Clean
|$1,280
|$1,754
|$2,007
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,435
|$1,643
|Rough
|$820
|$1,116
|$1,279
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS Fleet Rwd 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,318
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,125
|$2,459
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,738
|$2,013
|Rough
|$959
|$1,351
|$1,567
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS Fleet 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,188
|$2,645
|$2,884
|Clean
|$2,007
|$2,424
|$2,645
|Average
|$1,646
|$1,983
|$2,165
|Rough
|$1,285
|$1,542
|$1,685