Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,180$2,537
Clean$1,383$1,998$2,326
Average$1,134$1,634$1,904
Rough$885$1,271$1,482
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$1,914$2,189
Clean$1,280$1,754$2,007
Average$1,050$1,435$1,643
Rough$820$1,116$1,279
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS Fleet Rwd 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,634$2,318$2,682
Clean$1,499$2,125$2,459
Average$1,229$1,738$2,013
Rough$959$1,351$1,567
2005 Chevrolet Blazer LS Fleet 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,188$2,645$2,884
Clean$2,007$2,424$2,645
Average$1,646$1,983$2,165
Rough$1,285$1,542$1,685
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,280 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,754 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $820 to $2,189, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.