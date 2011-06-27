Used 1993 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews

All things considered not bad. blazerowner , 04/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle used with 15,000 miles. Overall reliability has been good up to now (9 years old). Replaced heater core at 60,000 miles. Fuel pump replaced at 75,000 miles. 4.3L Engine is a little noisy. I recommend replacing rotor, cap and wires faithfully every (3) years to avoid unexpected engine problems. Rear gate / window "squeaks" periodically and needs to be greased. Altenator, PS Pump, Water Pump, Themostat and A/C are still original and working well. Report Abuse

full size blazer 5.7 ltr v8 tydo , 10/22/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got this truck in 2007 from my grandfather when he died. It was my first car and i'm debating on keeping it due to gas prices now that i am about to go to college. This truck has been the best. Extremely reliable and fun to drive, looks awesome as well. Definitely recommend buying one if you are a chevy truck kind of person

GREAT dependable vehicle JT2109 , 09/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this as my first vehicle. I LOVED IT. unfortunately I ran it into a tree. I tried so hard to save it but it was too much. I've been looking for one just like it for the longest time. It will NEVER quit running and i had very minor problems with it. Excellent build quality. You won't be disappointed.

202,000 and still going strong P-diddy , 10/01/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have every had in my life. I don't ever want to let it go. It needs some work now that it is 13 years old, but it has never let me down in any situation, 4 wheel driving or towing my boat.