  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Aveo
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo
  5. Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Aveo
5(37%)4(40%)3(16%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.1
43 reviews
Write a review
See all Aveos for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,257 - $2,346
Used Aveo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Simply The Best Decision You Can Make

Travis Johnson, 10/03/2006
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I looked and test drove, Honda Fit, Toyota Scion, Toyota Yaris and Kia Rio... Former Suzuki Grand Vitara Owner (2005 Lease) .... ABSOLUTELY THE BEST DECISION WOULD BE AVEO!!!... I have little to NO engine noise whatsoever, very smooth suspension, it does not have the torsion bar (ind. suspension), lots of cool little "features" that are common on premiums, great handling and response and EXCELLENT fuel mileage and I could compare that to my families Toyota Prius... Just the BEST investment I could have made...

Report Abuse

Aveo: a real contender, poorly marketed

Mike, 10/06/2006
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

GM cannot figure out why they can't sell cars. Here is a pleasing, cool, practical contender in the Mini club but who's to know? Great gear box, precise steering feel, amazingly quiet with a compliant, controlled ride. The only weakness I could find: the seat has little support (you sit on it, not in it) and the headrest is somewhat annoying and doesn't support the head comfortably. But, a definite "must drive" when considering Fit, Yaris, etc. A well developed package for all-around use that puts a smile on your face.

Report Abuse

Excellent car for a firstimer!

anthony, 11/04/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

After three months of painstaking dilemma, I finally got this car! My first ever car! Looks are great both in and out. It's easy to maneuver, comfortable, very economical, and lots of space inside! I had test driven almost a dozen of cars, but the Chevy had its advantages. That's why I chose it!

Report Abuse

Great deal on a good little car

spicyorangeaveolove, 12/18/2006
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Recently bought the 2007 special value model Chevy Aveo 5 (hatchback). I love the style and color, spicy orange. It is a very nice little car especially for the price. It is a base model so not fancy in any way but comfortable, roomy, and zippy. I am very happy so far. Spicy orange style.

Report Abuse

I love my Chevy Aveo

Rae, 12/31/2006
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I think this is a cute, fun, reliable car. I am glad I bought it. Nice transportation to and from my job, as well as around town. I check out many cars and it was a toss between the Aveo, Scion or the PT Cruiser. In the end I decided on the Aveo 5 hatchback. I got bright blue, which is a pretty color, but not my choice. Others I would have had to wait for, and I needed transportation in a hurry. I would have preferred the new cinnamon, pretty yellow or slate blue. All and all I am satisfied with my new little car and it fits in my driveway behind my husband's larger van. I needed a compact car for that reason. I have one suggestion regarding the side view mirrow.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Aveos for sale

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles