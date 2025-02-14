- The BMW X3 is fully redesigned with updated powertrains.
- BMW has new tech that allows the XM to charge faster.
- The X5, X6 and X7 all benefit from new standard equipment.
BMW SUVs: What's New With X3, X5 and More for 2025
Everything you need to know about what's new in BMW SUVs this year
BMW has made a host of updates for its SUV lineup this spring, including more standard equipment, better charging times for hybrids, and more. Here, we’re going to break down each change for each model. It's worth noting that while we know some of what BMW has in store for 2026, most of this list includes changes for the current model year, 2025.
2026 BMW iX
BMW has made a few mechanical changes to the 2026 iX, largely in the name of efficiency and range. Among the changes are three new trims, though two are just renamed versions of current trims. The xDrive50 is now the xDrive60 and the M60 is now the M70. Most notable for 2026 is the addition of a new base model, the iX xDrive45. This base model will get around 300 miles of EPA-estimated range and the xDrive60 will have around 330 miles of range. Meanwhile, the M70 model gets a bump in performance: Power is up to 650 hp from 610 hp in the M60. Charging speeds climb too, up to 175 kW for the iX xDrive45 and 195 kW for the xDrive60 and M70.
The 2026 BMW iX will also see the debut of BMW’s new Digital Key Plus, which allows owners to use their phone as a key. BMW adds a new setup card that’ll aid in the installation of the key onto your phone. Users can hold the new card up to their device or scan the QR code to activate. BMW will allow up to 18 digital keys to be activated, so your iX can also be the town bicycle if you wish. No one with a key will be able to go too quickly, however, as owners can set acceleration and speed limit parameters via the app. A service key card can be used during visits to the dealer, and drivers can also use the app to have the iX exit a parking space autonomously.
2026 BMW XM
A faster AC charging rate, up from 7.4 kW to 11 kW, should result in significantly reduced charging times for a handful of BMW plug-in hybrid models, including the XM. Other models that benefit will include plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X1 and 7 Series sedan. The change is small but will make living with a plug-in hybrid that much easier for those who can charge up at home.
2026 BMW X5, X6, X7
This trio of big BMW SUVs will see updates to standard equipment for the 2026 model year. The X5 and X6 benefit from BMW’s excellent adaptive matrix LED headlights. Meanwhile, the 2025 X5 can also be ordered in Silver Anniversary Edition spec. Limited to just 1,000 units, these models are distinguished by their BMW Individual paint, special Silver Anniversary badging, and xOffroad package, which adds off-road tires to the mix. The X7, BMW's largest SUV, will get Parking Assistant Professional, which allows for remote parking, among other parking-specific features. M60i trims across all three models will also include the previously optional M Sport Package Pro, which adds M touches like larger wheels and red brake calipers, as well as the Harman Kardon sound system and sun protection glazing for the glass.
2025 BMW X1
BMW didn't make any significant changes to the X1 for the 2025 model year but did introduce a new 17-inch wheel option for the aesthetically conscious shopper. Despite the lack of updates, we still think the X1 is a very good little SUV. It's well packaged, meaning there's plenty of space inside despite its smaller exterior dimensions, the tech works well, and it offers strong powertrain options. Our biggest issue is that, due to pricey options packages, the X1 can get expensive quickly.
2025 BMW X2
BMW makes no significant changes to the X2 for the 2025 model aside from standard heated seats, which are much appreciated during the chilly winter months.
2025 BMW X3
BMW fully redesigned the X3 for 2025, and beneath the updated sheetmetal lie revised powertrains. The options remain the same: a turbocharged four-cylinder in the X3 30 xDrive version or a turbocharged six-cylinder in the M50 xDrive. However, for 2025, both are more powerful and fuel-efficient. The former four-cylinder makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, and the turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder puts out 393 hp and 428 lb-ft.
BMW also updated the X3’s interior, bringing in its latest iDrive infotainment system to a redesigned cabin featuring a new steering wheel and a dual-screen layout. In doing so, BMW removes a lot of the X3's physical controls, including those for seat memory and even vents. However, the trade-off is new tech. BMW adds what it calls BMW Digital Premium. It bundles together several audio streaming apps (like Spotify and Amazon Music) and gaming apps for when the car is stationary, and among other features, autonomous parking is included as standard. The new look, powertrain updates and tech aside, the X3 also gets a bit longer, which results in more cargo space behind the rear seats, growing from 28.7 cubic feet to 31.5 cubic feet.