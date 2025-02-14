BMW SUVs: What's New With X3, X5 and More for 2025

BMW has made a few mechanical changes to the 2026 iX, largely in the name of efficiency and range. Among the changes are three new trims, though two are just renamed versions of current trims. The xDrive50 is now the xDrive60 and the M60 is now the M70. Most notable for 2026 is the addition of a new base model, the iX xDrive45. This base model will get around 300 miles of EPA-estimated range and the xDrive60 will have around 330 miles of range. Meanwhile, the M70 model gets a bump in performance: Power is up to 650 hp from 610 hp in the M60. Charging speeds climb too, up to 175 kW for the iX xDrive45 and 195 kW for the xDrive60 and M70.

The 2026 BMW iX will also see the debut of BMW’s new Digital Key Plus, which allows owners to use their phone as a key. BMW adds a new setup card that’ll aid in the installation of the key onto your phone. Users can hold the new card up to their device or scan the QR code to activate. BMW will allow up to 18 digital keys to be activated, so your iX can also be the town bicycle if you wish. No one with a key will be able to go too quickly, however, as owners can set acceleration and speed limit parameters via the app. A service key card can be used during visits to the dealer, and drivers can also use the app to have the iX exit a parking space autonomously.

2026 BMW XM

A faster AC charging rate, up from 7.4 kW to 11 kW, should result in significantly reduced charging times for a handful of BMW plug-in hybrid models, including the XM. Other models that benefit will include plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X1 and 7 Series sedan. The change is small but will make living with a plug-in hybrid that much easier for those who can charge up at home.

2026 BMW X5, X6, X7