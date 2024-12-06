- Jaguar's first new car after its rebrand will likely be called Type 01.
- Its starting price will be around $120,000.
- Two more models will follow, but we won't see a typical SUV shape.
Expect Jaguar's New Electric Sedan to Be Called Type 01; No SUV to Follow
Jaguar has a lot riding on its new platform
We were invited to Jaguar's unveiling of the polarizing Type 00 during Miami Art Week, and after having seen it in person, we've got a little more faith in what Jag is cooking up. While in the south of Florida, we were also able to spend time with Rawdon Glover, Jaguar's managing director and one of the driving forces behind the brand's coming rebirth.
While no one on the Jaguar team has said this to us outright, we're confident that the four-door fully electric sedan the Type 00 previews will be called Type 01. The rumor mill was already swirling with this info, and we were told to "draw our own conclusions" about the production car's eventual name. Given the concept is called Type 00, the only logical step up from zero is, well, one. The Type 01 will be followed by two more models, but that's all Jag has in store for now.
"I think it's going to be a really tight portfolio," Glover said. "This is one of the challenges that Jaguar's had in the past. We've had multiple cars on multiple platforms, too much overlap, and we want to completely differentiate. … Jaguar doesn't need to be sold in huge volumes."
The Type 01 will come in at around $120,000 for the base model and go up from there. The base model will make around 600 horsepower, while Gerry McGovern, the brand's chief creative officer, said during the Type 00's unveiling that the platform can make up to 1,000 hp. We think you can expect three trim levels for Type 01: the base car, something in the middle, and the top dog (cat?) when the car gets its full unveil at the end of next year. Jaguar plans to have cars in customers' hands by the middle of 2026.
The other models that are spawned from the Jaguar Electric Architecture — a new EV platform that is not shared with Land Rover in any way — will operate at a similar price point as well. Glover says we shouldn't expect something to come in at around $90,000. The strategy is to move the brand entirely upmarket and make it as desirable and exclusive as possible. Where Jag has faltered in the past is when it's tried to compete with the sales volumes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and Glover says that's not where Jag is commercially viable.
A key aspect of commercial viability in today's market would be to build an SUV, but Glover told us that isn't on the cards. He very specifically said Jaguar won't make a "high-sided" SUV. Jaguar isn't interested in anything you'll take off-road; JLR has Range Rover to tick that box in a dozen different ways already. But Glover's careful wording leaves room for something that looks and feels like an SUV but isn't as upright as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Bentley Bentayga. Perhaps Jaguar is plotting its own take on the lifted-wagon vibes of something like the Polestar 3, but we can't be sure right now.
"One of the key parts of our strategy will be to enable clients to do a level of personalization. We see that definitely across all of our competitors at those elevated price points, whether it's Bentley, Ferrari, etc.," Glover said. "It's a really important part of the offering, and I think people who are attracted to a vehicle with that level of sort of individuality are also going to want to make the car bespoke to them."
Jaguar wants to be more than a car company now. It wants to become a brand with real influence; one with boutiques, not just dealerships; one with a small number of clients, not a broad band of customers. But that comes later.
"First and foremost," Glover said, "my job is to make sure we land the vehicles and I really don't want to get distracted by that."