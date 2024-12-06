Expect Jaguar's New Electric Sedan to Be Called Type 01; No SUV to Follow

"I think it's going to be a really tight portfolio," Glover said. "This is one of the challenges that Jaguar's had in the past. We've had multiple cars on multiple platforms, too much overlap, and we want to completely differentiate. … Jaguar doesn't need to be sold in huge volumes."

The Type 01 will come in at around $120,000 for the base model and go up from there. The base model will make around 600 horsepower, while Gerry McGovern, the brand's chief creative officer, said during the Type 00's unveiling that the platform can make up to 1,000 hp. We think you can expect three trim levels for Type 01: the base car, something in the middle, and the top dog (cat?) when the car gets its full unveil at the end of next year. Jaguar plans to have cars in customers' hands by the middle of 2026.

The other models that are spawned from the Jaguar Electric Architecture — a new EV platform that is not shared with Land Rover in any way — will operate at a similar price point as well. Glover says we shouldn't expect something to come in at around $90,000. The strategy is to move the brand entirely upmarket and make it as desirable and exclusive as possible. Where Jag has faltered in the past is when it's tried to compete with the sales volumes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and Glover says that's not where Jag is commercially viable.