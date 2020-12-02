Revealed: The Hot New Cars of 2021-2022

With the constant onslaught of new and updated cars, trucks and SUVs, it can be difficult to determine what's noteworthy and what isn't. Are there changes coming soon to the vehicle you're interested in buying? If so, are those changes worth waiting for? Or is today's version just as good?

To find out, Edmunds' own Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago have done the research on each and every automaker's upcoming lineup. Check out the video to see the important, not-so-important, and just plain interesting updates and additions for the 2021 and 2022 model years.

More EVs, better phone tech and more horsepower

One of the bigger trends we noticed while amassing this list is that almost every automaker is introducing larger and more capable center touchscreens with better phone integration, including wider adoption of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is also an upcoming surge of electric vehicles. You have new models from established luxury brands, including the Audi e-tron variants, the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz's EQ line of EVs. Then there are the upcoming electric trucks, including the all-electric Ford F-150 and GMC Hummer. We also touch on what you can expect — good and bad — from Tesla as well as EV newcomers such as Rivian, Lucid, Byton and Fisker. And how can we leave out the curiously named Ford Mustang Mach-E?

Aside from technology improvements and the addition of more standard driver aids, we also take a look at the next-generation Honda Civic and run through the strengths of the Kia K5, which is both the replacement for the Optima and our new favorite midsize sedan.

On the performance side of things, we'll cover the latest generation of the BMW M3 and BMW M4 (power output and grille size have increased proportionally), the continued proliferation of the 700-hp-plus supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 across various Dodge and Ram vehicles, new supercars from Ferrari and Maserati, and the next-generation and still-not-turbocharged Subaru BRZ.

How about off-roaders? We discuss the new and hotly anticipated Ford Bronco and its competition, including the new V8 Jeep Wrangler and the — shocker! — essentially unchanged Toyota 4Runner.

Edmunds says

Whether you're eyeing a new car, truck or SUV, watch our video to learn if it's worth waiting for next year's model. And with all of these exciting new models on the way, now is a good time to look for bargains on remaining 2020 inventory. You can find current deals on our incentives page, or browse inventory to see what discounts dealers in your area are offering.