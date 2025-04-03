- Toyota announced three new 2026 GR sports cars: the GR86 Yuzu Edition, the Supra Final Edition, and a new track-focused GR Corolla.
- The GR 86 Yuzu Edition is limited to 860 cars and has a bright yellow paint job and performance upgrades.
- Supra production will end next year, but a new GR Corolla model with a unique body kit is coming this fall.
Special Edition 2026 Toyota Supra Marks the End; GR Corolla, GR86 Get Freshened Up
Long live the Supra
Another year, another group of special-edition Toyota GR cars. For the 2026 model year, the GR86 coupe will receive an in-your-face yellow Yuzu Edition limited to 860 units, the Supra will receive a special send-off model when it ends production next year, and the GR Corolla is getting a track-focused model with a large rear wing (and no rear seats, again).
Stand out with the one-of-860 GR86 Yuzu Edition
The GR86 Yuzu Edition will arrive at Toyota dealerships this fall with bright Yuzu Yellow paint, 18-inch matte black wheels, and a black suede interior with yellow stitching and accent trim. The special-edition cars also come with the performance package, a $1,500 option that adds Brembo brakes and upgraded Sachs dampers. Yuzu Edition GR86s will also offer a body kit upgrade and an available cat-back exhaust system. The GR86 is powered by a naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine co-developed with Subaru that produces 228 horsepower and is available with an automatic or a six-speed manual. For the 2026 model year, the Yuzu Edition will replace the dark green Hakone Edition Toyota debuted for 2025. If you want all the best performance upgrades rolled into one, the Yuzu Edition is the GR86 to get; you just have to be OK with the school bus paint job.
Toyota will end Supra production next year
Toyota will cease production of the Supra next year, but it is commemorating the fifth-generation car with a special Final Edition model with numerous handling upgrades, limited to 1,300 cars. Toyota says it remapped the Supra's traction control systems to reduce understeer, and it has larger brake rotors for improved stopping performance. Stronger suspension components and updated adaptive dampers also enhance handling performance. The front-wheel camber has been updated to provide more cornering grip. Supra Final Edition models are distinguished by a carbon-fiber ducktail spoiler, 19-inch matte black wheels, gloss carbon mirror caps, and Alcantara seats with red stitching throughout the cabin. A GT4-style package for the Supra Final Edition will be available in the fall, including one of two new matte exterior colors, a side graphic and red mirror caps. You'll also receive a camo car cover with the Final Edition. As final editions go, this one's all right, but we would have liked more performance-enhancing goodies and more power.
A more track-focused GR Corolla is coming this fall
Finally, Toyota is teasing an upcoming track-focused GR Corolla model with a large rear wing for added downforce. It also has new fender and hood vents for improved cooling performance. Toyota also says the new model will increase total torque output with a unique tune. When we tested the new GR Corolla automatic, it reached 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, though we wouldn't be surprised if this new model was manual-only. The new high-performance model, which seems to emulate the Morizo Edition the GR Corolla initially launched with, will be announced in the fall.