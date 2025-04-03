Special Edition 2026 Toyota Supra Marks the End; GR Corolla, GR86 Get Freshened Up

Toyota will end Supra production next year

Toyota will cease production of the Supra next year, but it is commemorating the fifth-generation car with a special Final Edition model with numerous handling upgrades, limited to 1,300 cars. Toyota says it remapped the Supra's traction control systems to reduce understeer, and it has larger brake rotors for improved stopping performance. Stronger suspension components and updated adaptive dampers also enhance handling performance. The front-wheel camber has been updated to provide more cornering grip. Supra Final Edition models are distinguished by a carbon-fiber ducktail spoiler, 19-inch matte black wheels, gloss carbon mirror caps, and Alcantara seats with red stitching throughout the cabin. A GT4-style package for the Supra Final Edition will be available in the fall, including one of two new matte exterior colors, a side graphic and red mirror caps. You'll also receive a camo car cover with the Final Edition. As final editions go, this one's all right, but we would have liked more performance-enhancing goodies and more power.