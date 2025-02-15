Toyota 4Runner Cargo Test: How Much Stuff Can You Fit?

We load up a non-hybrid 4Runner and compare it to a RAV4 along the way

Toyota 4Runner Turbo Cargo Test
  • Non-hybrid 4Runner trim levels have a 48.4-cubic-feet cargo area.
  • Hybrid and three-row 4Runners have less.
  • Our real-world test shows how much you can stuff in the non-hybrid version of Toyota's new SUV.

The finally-all-new Toyota 4Runner has a larger cargo area than its predecessor: 48.4 cubic feet versus 47.2 cubes. But that only applies to certain models, such as this TRD Off-Road, that have the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine and no third row. If you get the optional third row, space drops to 44.8 cubic feet. If you get a trim level with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that can't be paired with the third row, it goes down further to 42.6 cubic feet. Now, remember that the outgoing 4Runner's cargo capacity could be reduced by its own optional third row (43.3 cubes) as well as a handy sliding cargo floor (46.3 cubes). My cargo test of the previous generation had this sliding floor — I'd love to know if 4Runner owners will miss it.

Anyway, that previous cargo test was Exhibit A for why I don't usually do cargo tests on two-row midsize SUVs. In short, I run out of luggage and must turn to random stuff, which diminishes whatever scientific element these tests have. Nevertheless, the new 4Runner is cool, I'm sure people are curious to see how much you can stuff inside, and ultimately, why the heck not? Let's see what I can stuff inside.

Cargo area of the non-hybrid Toyota 4Runner

Here is the 4Runner TRD Off-Road's cargo area. Again, this is the new 4Runner's best-case scenario. It only goes down from here. Although the new 4Runner looks smaller and perhaps racier than the old one, rest assured that the cargo area remains big and boxy. Moreover, it still comes with the roll-down rear window that's handy for reaching in to grab stuff or expanding the cargo area for long items like surf boards or 2x4s.

There's a bit more to unpack here, though.

Cargo floor heights of 4Runner turbo, 4Runner hybrid and Lexus GX Premium

The top photo above shows the cargo floor of the TRD Off-Road I'm testing. The bottom left photo is the cargo floor in a 4Runner TRD Pro. The trim level doesn't matter so much as the presence of the hybrid powertrain and its battery pack. Other trims with this powertrain would look the same. It's not all battery pack — there is a small bin accessed by pulling up on that handle. As you can see, though, this is a fairly substantial increase in liftover height in addition to a 4.6-inch reduction in overall space. That's equal to a Miata's trunk.

The lower right photo is a Lexus GX 550 with the third row raised. I could not find a photo of a new 4Runner with the third row. It seems safe to assume, however, that it would look roughly similar to the mechanically related GX. Note the plastic sill is at a ramp-like angle that continues up into the carpeted area beyond. This is merely to show what the liftover height might be like in a three-row 4Runner.

Third-row storage in the Toyota 4Runner

Speaking of the third row, every 4Runner has these bins in the cargo area. Again, I haven't seen a three-row 4Runner, but I sure hope these bins get padded armrests cause otherwise, um, ouch. But these vestigial "armrests" do provide extra storage while also, as it turns out, aiding luggage Tetrising.

And with that, let's bring on the bags. Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.

Six suitcases in a Toyota 4Runner

Like I said, my collection of suitcases isn't exactly a challenge for the 4Runner. It wasn't even a heavy lift, pun intended, for a RAV4 Woodland, so this is not surprising. More on that comparison in a moment.

Note how the Big Gray bag can sit atop the Big Blue and that vestigial armrest. This placement perfectly demonstrates the benefits of the 4Runner's tall and boxy cargo area.

OK, let's get to the bonus items.

Six suitcases and a cooler in the Toyota 4Runner

This would be my go-to next item when vehicles exceed my bag collection. And yeah, the 4Runner is still laughing at me.

Seven suitcases and a cooler in a Toyota RAV4 cargo area

For comparison, here is a Toyota RAV4 Woodland (a hybrid trim level) with the same cooler and an extra duffle bag that's roughly the same dimensions as Fancy Bag. This RAV4 has 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space or 11 cubes less than our 4Runner TRD Off-Road test subject. The compact segment's cargo areas don't get that much bigger than the RAV4, either, so you're also looking at the difference between a big compact and a big midsize SUV.

Back to the 4Runner. And back to my garage/house to find more stuff to stuff inside ...

Six suitcases, a cooler and a Cozy Coupe Sport in a Toyota 4Runner

Introducing my son's Cozy Coupe Sport to the cargo test collection. Still not remotely full, especially as there's lots of space inside the Cozy Coupe. This is getting ridiculous.

Toyota 4Runner non-hybrid cargo area almost full

OK, I'm calling it. This is my six bags, the cooler, the Edmunds Golf Classic duffle (20 x 10.5 x 10.5), an Oakley briefcase and the previously seen Blue Duffle inside the Cozy Coupe Sport. There's still some room for extra stuff, especially next to the Cozy Coupe atop the other vestigial armrest and you'll note I've only stacked to the seatback height. I went well beyond that in the RAV4.

So I don't know how helpful this is, but dude, the 4Runner can hold a lot ... well, this one can. I look forward to seeing the difference a battery pack makes.

