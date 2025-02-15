Toyota 4Runner Cargo Test: How Much Stuff Can You Fit?

The finally-all-new Toyota 4Runner has a larger cargo area than its predecessor: 48.4 cubic feet versus 47.2 cubes. But that only applies to certain models, such as this TRD Off-Road, that have the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine and no third row. If you get the optional third row, space drops to 44.8 cubic feet. If you get a trim level with the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain that can't be paired with the third row, it goes down further to 42.6 cubic feet. Now, remember that the outgoing 4Runner's cargo capacity could be reduced by its own optional third row (43.3 cubes) as well as a handy sliding cargo floor (46.3 cubes). My cargo test of the previous generation had this sliding floor — I'd love to know if 4Runner owners will miss it.

Anyway, that previous cargo test was Exhibit A for why I don't usually do cargo tests on two-row midsize SUVs. In short, I run out of luggage and must turn to random stuff, which diminishes whatever scientific element these tests have. Nevertheless, the new 4Runner is cool, I'm sure people are curious to see how much you can stuff inside, and ultimately, why the heck not? Let's see what I can stuff inside.