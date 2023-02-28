Face-Lifted 2024 Hyundai Elantra Breaks Cover in Korea

The Hyundai Elantra has come a long way since its debut as a Mitsubishi-powered compact sedan in 1992. Hyundai gave the small car its most recent redesign for model year 2021, making it bigger and more sculpted than ever, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see new styling for 2024 already. But that seems to be the reality, as the automaker has released photos of the 2024 Avante, the Elantra’s Korean domestic-market twin.

Starting in the front, the Avante sports a split grille with a body-colored strip bisecting the car’s visage. Angular faux air intakes flank the lower portion of the grille, accenting the headlights, which are more linear than before. The wheels look different as well, showcasing a new two-tone theme. Only one new photo of the interior is available, and it's not telling us much so far. Stay tuned for more.

The 2023 Elantra comes equipped with a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which we expect to return. Nor do we anticipate changes to the hybrid powertrain, which employs a 139-hp 1.6-liter engine, or the boosted 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine on the Elantra N Line. No word yet on whether there will be any shifts in the trim lineup, which is already well distributed across the board with features and driver assist technology from the start.

Per Hyundai’s South Korea site, this first set of photos is just a taste via a design preview. The 2024 Avante, also called the Elantra or the i30 Sedan in other countries, is a popular model. In the U.S. market alone, the Elantra outsold the larger Sonata sedan by a ratio of 2-to-1 in 2022 and by a larger margin over the smaller Accent. Hyundai is smart to keep the gravy train rolling with an updated Elantra.