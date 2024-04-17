The original announcement for the GMC Sierra EV was in October 2022. After almost two years of waiting, the electric pickup finally launches this summer, and it boasts even better specifications than the automaker's original estimates.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is the first version of the truck hitting the market. GMC now estimates the electric pickup can go 440 miles between charges. This figure is a 10% improvement over the 400-mile range from the model's original announcement. It also matches the figure for the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST. Like the relationship between the combustion-engine Sierra and Silverado, the electric variants are mechanical siblings.

GMC also improves the payload and towing ratings for the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The electric truck can now pull up to 10,000 pounds, which is 500 pounds more than the original figures. Owners can carry as much as 1,450 pounds, which is 150 pounds higher than the initial estimate. The company says the increases are possible thanks to optimizations for the General Motors Ultium platform, which underpins this pickup.