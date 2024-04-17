- GMC increased the range estimate to 440 miles from the original 400 miles.
- The max towing rating is 500 pounds higher.
- The payload rating is 150 pounds more than the earlier estimate.
2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Gets Improved Range and Lower Price
The towing and payload ratings are higher than the original estimates, too
The original announcement for the GMC Sierra EV was in October 2022. After almost two years of waiting, the electric pickup finally launches this summer, and it boasts even better specifications than the automaker's original estimates.
The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is the first version of the truck hitting the market. GMC now estimates the electric pickup can go 440 miles between charges. This figure is a 10% improvement over the 400-mile range from the model's original announcement. It also matches the figure for the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST. Like the relationship between the combustion-engine Sierra and Silverado, the electric variants are mechanical siblings.
GMC also improves the payload and towing ratings for the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The electric truck can now pull up to 10,000 pounds, which is 500 pounds more than the original figures. Owners can carry as much as 1,450 pounds, which is 150 pounds higher than the initial estimate. The company says the increases are possible thanks to optimizations for the General Motors Ultium platform, which underpins this pickup.
Even with these improvements, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is also less expensive than the original priced announcement. It now starts at $99,495 (including the $1,995 destination fee), rather than $108,695. In comparison, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST First Edition is $96,395 after the destination charge.
The first versions of the GMC Sierra EV and Chevy Silverado EV both have powertrains with two electric motors — one at each axle. This setup produces as much as 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque.
Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 comes with a CrabWalk driving mode that allows the truck to drive diagonally. To promote the pickup and this feature, GMC has a new promotional video showing it and both body styles of the Hummer EV demonstrating the ability. Check out the clip below.
Edmunds says
After similar changes to the Chevrolet Silverado EV, these upgrades are hardly a surprise. Still, they're sure to be welcome additions to anyone planning to buy a GMC Sierra EV.