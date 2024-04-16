Today's racetrack is WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, though "Seca" or "Laguna" or "Laguna Seca" will do just fine. Iconic and blessed with elevation changes and near-perfect scenery, Seca is both at once easy to understand and technical, with differing lines and techniques required as your speed increases. Though I've driven Laguna a million times playing various games, I've only put rubber to the tarmac once in real life. And it was raining.

Belted into the 5 N, the weather was perfect: sunny and in the low 60s. Hyundai had arranged for me to follow a professional racing driver and Pikes Peak Hillclimb champion, Robin Shute. I was walked through the various settings, and after two four-lap sessions, settled on my final selection — maximum everything. I like using the N e-shift and the Active Sound features; they help my brain connect familiar, audible cues to the rapid, and otherwise silent, pace of the 5 N. I'd also be deploying the N Race option, which conditions the battery for maximum performance and unlocks the N Grin Boost function for extra power on Seca's relatively short straights. Whether or not Robin Shute did any of these things is debatable, but I like to think he had to call on a few of the 5 N's tricks to go so fast.

In a slower car — think Mazda MX-5 Miata or Subaru BRZ — Turn 1 at Laguna Seca is a slight kink to the left at the top of a blind crest. Track position isn't particularly important, but you'll likely stick close to the pit wall and keep it there. You'll have plenty of time to see where you are and where you're going when you get to the other side. Tapping the Boost button in the 5 N the moment you pick up the throttle on the exit of the hairpin that is Turn 11, the final turn, sends the 5 N hurtling toward that nothing of a turn, Turn 1. Although now it's really something. You're going fast enough that you need to keep the car far to the right, nearly 40 feet from where you'd be in that Miata, to come out of the other side with enough track to work with.