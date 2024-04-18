- We bought a Fisker Ocean for $69,012 in January 2024.
- It's lost 69% of its value in just three months.
- Has a big software update solved any of our problems?
It's Been a Turbulent Journey With Our Long-Term Fisker Ocean
We've weathered stormy seas with our Fisker Ocean — are calmer waters ahead?
The start of our Fisker Ocean ownership journey has been bumpy, to say the least. We experienced numerous software glitches, a key that didn’t want to unlock our vehicle, and a hill-hold feature that was more of a hill-pause. Then came the gut punch: Our Ocean has lost 69% of its value in the three months we’ve owned it. Ouch.
Am I Ready for an EV?
- EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
- Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 inThis is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
- Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
That news came shortly after Fisker dramatically cut prices on the Ocean. That happened before Fisker was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange but after the company released Version 2.0 of the Ocean's software. So, did the update solve any of our Ocean's problems? Where does Fisker go from here? And why do we recommend you stay away from this start-up electric vehicle? Check out our video.
Edmunds says
Here's hoping our Ocean can eventually find its way out of rough waters.