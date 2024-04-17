Lucid Air Grand Touring Gets Sapphire Parts for Improved Range, Charging

Lucid learned a lot from the Air Sapphire — and not just how to make a 5,336-pound, 1,234-horsepower electric sedan handle like a gosh-darn dream. A new heat pump plus revised battery cell chemistry and thermal characteristics allow the Air Sapphire to perform at its best. And now these changes are making their way to other Air models, starting with the 2024 Grand Touring.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring has the longest EPA-estimated range of any new EV on sale today: 516 miles, which is seriously impressive. Now, Lucid says the GT is better poised to deliver that range across a broader spectrum of temperatures.

"Now equipped with the heat pump from the Air Sapphire, the GT is even more capable of delivering outstanding range even in extremely cold conditions," the company said in a statement. On top of this, Lucid says the new thermal engineering "reduce[s] energy wasted as heat and enable[s] the car to perform at its best even during sustained spirited driving."

Lucid also says the Air Grand Touring benefits from 15% to 30% faster charging thanks to improved preconditioning that allows the battery to take in energy as fast as possible. We'll be eager to put this through the Edmunds EV Charging Test; the Air Grand Touring's 900-volt architecture already allows it to take in energy at rates of up to 300 kW, though that still puts it in 18th place on our leaderboard.