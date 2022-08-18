See Edmunds' testing procedures that power our industry-leading car reviews.
The 5 Coolest Cars for Sale in Monterey This Weekend
Aug 18, 2022 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Description
By Kristin Shaw
Lucid Will Deliver Less Than Half of Its Promised Vehicles for 2022
Aug 9, 2022 4:30 PM GMT+0000
Citing supply chain and logistics challenges, Lucid Motors announced the company would cut production of its EVs from 20,000 to between 6,000 and 7,000 in 2022.
By Kristin Shaw
Limited-Edition 2023 Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Arrives Stateside
Aug 4, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Maserati announced a first edition option of its new Grecale SUV for drivers in North America. Only 350 examples of the PrimaSerie will be sold in North America.
By Kristin Shaw
New Gas-Powered Charger Platform Rumored; Dodge Says No
Aug 1, 2022 4:30 PM GMT+0000
MotorTrend reported that Dodge is keeping its powerful V8 alive with a new platform, but a spokesperson demurs.
By Kristin Shaw
2023 Maserati GranTurismo EV Spied in Camouflage
Jul 27, 2022 12:00 AM GMT+0000
Maserati said they wanted to be the first major brand to introduce an EV sports car, and the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore EV is exactly that. Check out the new images of Maserati's upcoming GT.
By Kristin Shaw