New hybrid heart

The LX 700h shares its 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission with the existing LX 600, but this version gains hybrid assistance. The electrified powertrain makes a robust 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, far more then the 409 hp and 479 lb-ft in the LX 600.

Of course, this doesn't turn the LX into a Prius-like fuel-sipper. Don't expect to get more than 22 mpg on the highway and 19 mpg in the city even if you're going easy on the throttle.

Frankly, the hybrid system is mostly there to boost performance. Compared to the standard LX, the 700h has a noticeable uptick in pep, which is great for when you want to make a quick pass or get up to speed on a highway on-ramp. Overall, the electric boost makes the LX feel less labored than the standard SUV.