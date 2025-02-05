- The Lexus LX gets a new hybrid system for 2025.
- There's also a rugged new Overtrail variant.
- There are meaningful gains, but this large SUV is still tough to recommend.
2025 Lexus LX 700h First Drive: Get the Overtrail
An off-road-focused trim level brings meaningful gains, but the LX's fundamentals need more work
The Lexus LX is a capable machine, but who's actually exploring parts unknown in their $100,000 luxury SUV? Maybe a brave few, sure. But despite being based on the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser, its posh LX sibling remains relegated to highways and parking lots. For 2025, there's a new LX 700h hybrid that's available in an off-road-ready Overtrail trim. And while this SUV makes a stronger case for going off-road, thankfully there are improvements that make the LX better for on-road use too.
New hybrid heart
The LX 700h shares its 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission with the existing LX 600, but this version gains hybrid assistance. The electrified powertrain makes a robust 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, far more then the 409 hp and 479 lb-ft in the LX 600.
Of course, this doesn't turn the LX into a Prius-like fuel-sipper. Don't expect to get more than 22 mpg on the highway and 19 mpg in the city even if you're going easy on the throttle.
Frankly, the hybrid system is mostly there to boost performance. Compared to the standard LX, the 700h has a noticeable uptick in pep, which is great for when you want to make a quick pass or get up to speed on a highway on-ramp. Overall, the electric boost makes the LX feel less labored than the standard SUV.
The Overtrail is the one to get
The LX 700h Overtrail has several off-road drive modes, three locking differentials and a sophisticated traction control system; I'll need more than Lexus' 10-minute-long off-road course to really test its chops. Still, the hybrid system delivers power smoothly while scaling obstacles, and the Overtrail's height-adjustable hydraulic suspension gives you a slight boost in ride height compared to the standard LX 700h (8.1 inches vs. 7.9 inches) so your SUV's underside won't get scraped when the going gets tough.
On more open dirt roads through the woods, the LX 700h Overtrail doesn't miss a beat. The all-terrain tires are perfectly matched for this kind of driving, allowing me to blast along rough roads without losing grip.
The LX 700h is not meant for canyon carving, where it feels too large and cumbersome. But on highways and through cities, leaving the LX in Comfort mode is the right choice — the steering is slow, the brake pedal is smooth, and stopping power comes on progressively. The seats are also super supportive and covered in soft leather; you could spend hours inside this SUV with ease.
The LX isn't perfect, though
Despite its massive size, the LX has less cargo space than the vast majority of its direct rivals. Its wheelbase is 10 inches shorter than the BMW X7's, which means the Lexus has a lot less legroom and cargo room. It's a similar story when you compare the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Cadillac Escalade.
On top of that, pricier trims like the LX Ultra Luxury and F Sport don't live up to their respective names. While the interior has been spruced up with things like nice leather and heated, cooled and massaging seats, the interior is still cramped. The F Sport is an even bigger offender here. There is not a single rut or bump that won't be felt in the cabin and this "sporty" model's steering is no more or less accurate than the steering of other LXes.
Because of this, the Overtrail feels like the de facto LX to buy. It's a lovely SUV, with plenty of utility and tech features, and it's far and away the most comfortable and capable of the LX range. Plus, it's the least expensive way to get an LX hybrid at $115,350. If you're going to get an LX, make sure this is the one.