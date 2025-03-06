What is the Corvette Zora?

The Zora will combine the ZR1's motor with the electrified bits of the E-Ray. That means you still get 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque from the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine, but then Chevy will augment that with an electric motor on the front axle to give this 'Vette electric all-wheel drive. In the E-Ray the hybrid system adds 160 hp to the Stingray's V8. Expect a similar number (or slightly more) from the Zora's e-motor for a total output of well over 1,200 hp and. Torque should eclipse 1,000 lb-ft, too.

How do we know this is the Zora and not just a ZR1 in camouflage? The simple answer is: radiators. While these usually aren't dead giveaways as to what's going on underneath the skin of a car, in these shots we see a different radiator layout to the one on the standard ZR1 — in fact, it closely resembles the E-Ray's. In a close-up shot of the car's front end there are two radiators near the far left and right edges of the air inlet, one vertical and one horizontal. In the ZR1 there is just one laid horizontally. That auxiliary cooler is likely there exclusively because of the addition of the front electric motor.

The rest of the body will look very similar to the ZR1. You still get the option of a massive rear wing with the ZTK track package, huge front and rear tires (though we suspect the Zora will eventually get its own wheel designs to help visually differentiate it from the ZR1) and the S-duct in the hood that adds downforce at the front. There are also two ducts around the rear of the car. One is resting on the Zora's rear shoulder like the ZR1, and one looks to be integrated into the rear hatch area — both are there to cool that hugely powerful V8.