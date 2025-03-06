- The most poweful Chevrolet Corvette ever is almost here.
- It's called the Zora — a hybrid-powered supercar that should have more than 1,200 horsepower.
- Here's everything we know so far.
2026 Chevy Corvette Zora: The Monster C8 Is Coming
You didn't think the ZR1 was the end, did you?
Chevrolet is on a roll with the C8 Corvette. Only a few years after the Stingray made its debut, things keep getting better and better. The Z06, E-Ray and ZR1 all up the 'Vette's game in their own ways, but soon, we'll finally see the supreme daddy. These camo'd up images of the new Corvette Zora give us some insight as to what the most insane Corvette ever could look like. Here's everything we know so far.
What is the Corvette Zora?
The Zora will combine the ZR1's motor with the electrified bits of the E-Ray. That means you still get 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque from the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine, but then Chevy will augment that with an electric motor on the front axle to give this 'Vette electric all-wheel drive. In the E-Ray the hybrid system adds 160 hp to the Stingray's V8. Expect a similar number (or slightly more) from the Zora's e-motor for a total output of well over 1,200 hp and. Torque should eclipse 1,000 lb-ft, too.
How do we know this is the Zora and not just a ZR1 in camouflage? The simple answer is: radiators. While these usually aren't dead giveaways as to what's going on underneath the skin of a car, in these shots we see a different radiator layout to the one on the standard ZR1 — in fact, it closely resembles the E-Ray's. In a close-up shot of the car's front end there are two radiators near the far left and right edges of the air inlet, one vertical and one horizontal. In the ZR1 there is just one laid horizontally. That auxiliary cooler is likely there exclusively because of the addition of the front electric motor.
The rest of the body will look very similar to the ZR1. You still get the option of a massive rear wing with the ZTK track package, huge front and rear tires (though we suspect the Zora will eventually get its own wheel designs to help visually differentiate it from the ZR1) and the S-duct in the hood that adds downforce at the front. There are also two ducts around the rear of the car. One is resting on the Zora's rear shoulder like the ZR1, and one looks to be integrated into the rear hatch area — both are there to cool that hugely powerful V8.
The C8 is getting a new interior, too
Owners of the C8 will be intimately familiar with the long row of buttons that spans from the top of the dash to the middle of the center console. It looks like Chevy is doing away with that for the 2026 model year. The spy photos here don't show that row of buttons, despite the fact that they're usually visible from the passenger's side window. It also looks like the Corvette will be getting a new screen arrangement with a slightly larger middle display. While we expect the proportions of the interior to remain the same, it will be nice for newer models to have a more modern vibe.