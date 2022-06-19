I should have taken my own advice, because when I got the invite to drive the new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, my expectations were once again through the roof. This has to be the one, I kept telling myself. After all, for more than 10 years, Raptors have represented the pinnacle of Ford's F-150 lineup. These trucks are no-compromise machines that aren't done by just anybody at Ford, but by the hardcore folks at Ford Performance. If it's a Raptor, it means business.

Wouldn't you know it, I had barely made my way out of the parking lot in the new Bronco Raptor when I could feel something else in my bones: This really was the Bronco I'd been waiting for. So, how did Ford Performance do it?

The Bronco Raptor's A1 frame game

It doesn't start with what's under the hood, in case you were wondering. Yes, the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is new to the Bronco (its original application is the Explorer ST) and makes 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, but the big news is what's been done to the frame and the suspension.

New upper and lower control arms are both beefier and longer than before, meaning the Braptor (yes, we're calling it that) should probably have a yellow wide-load sticker stuck on the back. The truck is nearly 10 inches wider overall thanks to those massive fender flares, and there's 8.6 inches of extra track width at the front and the rear for greater off-roading stability.