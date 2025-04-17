Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Mach-E GT: Is the Gas or Electric 'Stang the Edmunds U-Drags Winner?

The Ford Mustang has had plenty of evolutions in its day. The original pony car was followed up by Mustang II (which was, admittedly, a disaster), the Ford Body, the S197, and more recently, the Mach-E SUV. The new S650 is the latest in the line of more traditional 'Stangs, and the Dark Horse we recently spent our own money on for a One-Year Road Test is the most powerful of the bunch. Its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 sounds fantastic and kicks out a huge 500 horsepower, plus in this case it's the automatic (which our testing shows is the quickest way to get one of these down the quarter mile).

Its competition is its own sibling, the Mach-E. For 2025 it got updates that mean it no longer pulls power after a launch, and with electric all-wheel drive and 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque, it's quicker than before. So it's Mustang versus Mustang, V8 versus electrons, and rear-wheel drive versus all-wheel drive. Which 'Stang has the edge? Watch the video to find out. One thing's for sure, though, we know the Ford's going to win.