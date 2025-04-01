Step inside, though, and you'll be hard-pressed to know which SUV you're in — unless you're checking for that third row. The interiors are largely identical, though again, that's a plus for the Passport. Cargo space is good for the class, and storage in the front of the cabin is cleverly designed. There's lots of usable space up front.

The powertrain is a mix of old and new. Honda's long-running 3.5-liter V6 engine carries over from the old Passport, though output is up slightly to 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. The old nine-speed automatic is out, and good riddance. I was never a fan. The old transmission was lazy and too eager to upshift, but the 2026 Passport's 10-speed automatic is smoother and features much better shifting logic.

When the 2026 Passport hits showrooms later this year, Honda will only offer it in three basic flavors: RTL, TrailSport and the loaded TrailSport Elite. Every one comes well equipped, with standard features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and all-wheel drive. With a base price of $46,200, the Passport is a lot more to start with than its rivals, and there's definitely room below the RTL trim for a more affordable version with fewer features. Honda only had TrailSports available for the drive in Puerto Rico.