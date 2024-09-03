The 2025 Nissan Armada was fully redesigned, and you can read all about it in our First Look, here. One of the most interesting things about the new Armada is the addition of a Pro-4X model, with legit off-road chops allowing Nissan to compete directly with body-on-frame off-roaders from Ford and Toyota.

So, what makes an Armada Pro-4X? The most obvious giveaway is the different styling compared to regular ol' Armadas. The front bumper is unique, as much of the bottom portion has been cut away to give the Pro-4X a better approach angle. The grille is also a touch more rugged looking and the Nissan badge, front tow hooks and other trim bits are painted Lava Red. The gloss-black 20-inch wheels are smaller than the ones you'll find on a top-spec Armada Platinum, but come wrapped in Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires for better off-road traction.