- The Nissan Armada gets an off-road ready Pro-4X trim for 2025.
- It comes with an air suspension, all-terrain tires and plenty of other off-road-specific goods.
- This, a Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro or a Ford Expedition Timberline?
2025 Nissan Armada Pro-4X: Nissan's 3-Row Gains Real Off-Road Chops
The Armada Pro-4X comes with all-terrain tires, an air suspension and much more
The 2025 Nissan Armada was fully redesigned, and you can read all about it in our First Look, here. One of the most interesting things about the new Armada is the addition of a Pro-4X model, with legit off-road chops allowing Nissan to compete directly with body-on-frame off-roaders from Ford and Toyota.
So, what makes an Armada Pro-4X? The most obvious giveaway is the different styling compared to regular ol' Armadas. The front bumper is unique, as much of the bottom portion has been cut away to give the Pro-4X a better approach angle. The grille is also a touch more rugged looking and the Nissan badge, front tow hooks and other trim bits are painted Lava Red. The gloss-black 20-inch wheels are smaller than the ones you'll find on a top-spec Armada Platinum, but come wrapped in Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires for better off-road traction.
That modified front bumper gives the Armada a 33.9-degree approach angle, and the SUV's maximum ground clearance is 9.6 inches. That ground clearance number splits the difference between the Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro and Ford Expedition Timberline. The Toyota has an approach angle of 23 degrees and 9.1 inches of ground clearance, the Ford has an approach angle of 28.5 degrees but offers a healthy 10.6 inches of clearance down below. The Sequoia offers knobbier tires from the factory and might offer better traction when the going gets dirty, but you can probably fix that with a quick stop to your local tire shop.
Like all new Armadas, power comes from a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. There are also a plethora of drive modes in the Pro-4X — Standard, Eco, Sport, Tow, Snow, Sand, Rock and Mud/Rut — each of which modifies how power is delivered and how much the traction control will intervene in slippery situations.
Standard on the Pro-4X is a height-adjustable air suspension that you can change from the cabin at the press of a button and a plethora of camera angles that show up on the center screen to help you figure out where to place your wheels on the trail. There's also a handy camera that allows you to figuratively see 'through' the front end of the car to help you get a better idea of what's under or just ahead of your Armada.
As with the rest of the Armada lineup, Nissan hasn't released pricing for the Pro-4X yet. We'll likely get that information closer to the SUV's official launch later this year.