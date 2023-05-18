- The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is finally here!
- There are a number of trims to pick from, from SR all the way to Trailhunter.
- We detail what every single trim has to offer.
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Other Trims Explained
There are eight to pick through, so we decided to dig into each of them here
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is finally upon us, and Toyota clearly went no-holds-barred when it comes to its all-new midsize pickup. There is a ton to dissect, too, and if you want all the details check out our full First Look here. However, with eight different trims to parse through, we thought it would be easier if we detailed every single one of them here. Having options when it comes to a truck is important, but having to dig through trim level after trim level to find the one that's right for can be a burden — thankfully, our list should make figuring out the new Tacoma just a little bit easier.
The list below will note the trim and what body styles you can get that trim in — it's worth noting that when you pick the Double Cab (aka crew cab), you'll also have the option for either a 5- or 6-foot-long bed. We'll also be talking powertrains. The main thing to know is that the new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has three states of tune (and one of those comes with a hybrid electric motor for extra grunt). The base version of this engine only comes on the first trim, the SR, and makes 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque and goes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
You can upgrade to the more powerful version with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque if you go for the six-speed manual (278 hp and 317 lb-ft if you opt for the upgraded engine and that same eight-speed auto). The more powerful version of the non-hybridized powertrain is either an option or the standard engine on most of the new Tacoma's trims. The i-Force Max is the hybridized version of the 2.4-liter turbo and makes 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.
SR, the base Tacoma (XtraCab, Double Cab)
The SR is the baby of the Tacoma range, as it is with the Tundra and 4Runner. It will be available with the aforementioned base engine, but the upgraded version is available as well (as is the six-speed manual).
You also get these goodies included:
• Twin-tube shocks
• Leaf-spring rear suspension
• 17-inch wheels
• Smart key system
• 7-inch gauge cluster and an 8-inch center multimedia display
• LED lighting
SR5, one step up (XtraCab, Double Cab)
The SR5 is the next step up on the Tacoma ladder. It is only available with the upgraded 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the eight-speed automatic.
• Multilink rear suspension on Double Cab models
• Leaf-spring rear suspension on XtraCab models
• Twin-tube shocks
• 17-inch alloy wheels
TRD PreRunner, the return of PreRunner (XtraCab only)
The PreRunner is back for the first time since 2015, and that will be great news for the Tacoma faithful. It also only comes with the upgraded 2.4-liter engine and, sadly, no manual option.
• 4x2 with electronically activated rear locking differential
• Twin-tube shocks
• Front lift
• Leaf-spring rear suspension
• 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires
TRD Sport (Double Cab only)
The TRD Sport is the next step up from the PreRunner. It's got a bigger cab, and its standard powertrain is the 2.4-liter, which can be had either the automatic or the manual. It is also the first Tacoma that can be optioned with the beefier i-Force Max hybrid powertrain we detailed above.
• Red TRD sport-tuned twin-tube shocks
• 18-inch black TRD Sport wheels
• Hood scoop
• Color-keyed door handles and over fenders
• Black exterior badging
• Aluminum pedals
• 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 8-inch multimedia display
• Optional JBL Flex speaker (which sits and charges within the dashboard)
TRD Off-Road (Double Cab only)
• Bilstein monotube remote reservoir shocks
• Multi-Terrain Select
• Electronically activated rear locking differential
• Available front stabilizer bar disconnect
• Composite skid plates
• Available 33-inch tires
• 17-inch or 18-inch black TRD wheels
• 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 8-inch multimedia display
• Optional JBL Flex speaker (which sits and charges within the dashboard)
Limited (Double Cab only)
• 2.4-liter turbo i-Force engine standard (278 and 317 lb-ft)
• Hybrid i-Force Max available
• Available full-time 4x4 (i-Force Max only)
• Adaptive variable suspension
• Chrome accents, color-keyed overfenders and bumper
• 18-inch chrome clad wheels
• Power running boards and tailgate
• Tacoma signature headlights
• 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 14-inch multimedia display
• Head-up display
• Heated and cooled front seats
• JBL Flex speaker (which sits and charges within the dashboard)
TRD Pro, go Pro (Double Cab only)
• Hybrid i-Force Max standard
• 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks with rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs and rear Fox IFP bump stops
• Red TRD forged aluminum upper control arms
• Standard IsoDynamic Performance Seat
• Electronically activated rear locking differential
• Front stabilizer bar disconnect
• Aluminum front skid plate
• 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires
• 18-inch black TRD Pro wheels
• Rocker protector
• Two-tone roof
• Toyota heritage grille with integrated LED light bar
• Rigid LED foglights
• ARB steel rear bumper with red recovery hooks
• TRD Pro signature LED headlights
• Auxiliary DC switches
• 2,400-watt AC inverter
• 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 14-inch multimedia display
• Head-up display
• Heated and cooled front seats
• JBL Flex speaker (which sits and charges within the dashboard)
Trailhunter, the top of the line (Double Cab only)
• i-Force Max
• 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged monotube position-sensitive
shocks with rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs
• Bronze-colored Trailhunter forged aluminum upper control arms
• Electronically activated rear locking differential
• Front stabilizer bar disconnect
• Hot stamped steel skid plates (front, transmission, rear differential)
• 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires
• 18-inch bronze-colored Trailhunter wheels
• Bronze Toyota heritage grille with integrated LED light bar
• Rigid white/amber switchable LED foglights
• Trailhunter high-mount air intake
• Frame-mounted rock rails
• ARB steel rear bumper with red recovery hooks
• Trailhunter bed utility bar
• Trailhunter signature LED headlights
• Auxiliary DC switches
• 2,400-watt AC inverter
• Integrated high-output air compressor in bed and 12-volt DC and USB-C charging points
• 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 14-inch multimedia display
• Head-up display
• Heated and cooled front seats
• JBL audio with removable JBL Flex portable speaker
Edmunds says
The new Tacoma looks set to retake its top spot as the midsize truck best-seller. The hardest thing for buyers will simply be which one they pick, and they clearly have plenty of options.