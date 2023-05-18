2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Other Trims Explained

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is finally upon us, and Toyota clearly went no-holds-barred when it comes to its all-new midsize pickup. There is a ton to dissect, too, and if you want all the details check out our full First Look here. However, with eight different trims to parse through, we thought it would be easier if we detailed every single one of them here. Having options when it comes to a truck is important, but having to dig through trim level after trim level to find the one that's right for can be a burden — thankfully, our list should make figuring out the new Tacoma just a little bit easier.

The list below will note the trim and what body styles you can get that trim in — it's worth noting that when you pick the Double Cab (aka crew cab), you'll also have the option for either a 5- or 6-foot-long bed. We'll also be talking powertrains. The main thing to know is that the new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has three states of tune (and one of those comes with a hybrid electric motor for extra grunt). The base version of this engine only comes on the first trim, the SR, and makes 228 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque and goes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.