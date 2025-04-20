Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

"Middling cargo capacity for the class." So says Edmunds' review of the Mazda CX-50, one of the few cons for a vehicle that is otherwise the top-rated choice in that same segment. But how much cargo capacity are you really giving up by prioritizing the Mazda's sharp driving dynamics, luxurious interior and good looks? Oh, and how does the new CX-50 Hybrid compare to the standard version?

On paper, the standard CX-50 has 31.4 cubic feet of cargo space, which is on the low end for the segment. Its top competitors are in the upper 30s. The CX-50 Hybrid has 29.2 cubic feet of cargo space, which drops it even further down the ladder below even the Chevy Equinox. This is a cargo test of the CX-50 Hybrid, but I've previously tested the standard version, so rest assured, there will be answered.