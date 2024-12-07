2025 Chevy SUVs: What's New with the Equinox, Traverse, Tahoe and More

Sharing its platform with the Tahoe means the 2025 Suburban sees updates similar to its smaller counterpart. The optional diesel engine is upgraded to 305 hp here and it also becomes available in the Z71 trim. Both V8s also remain unchanged at 355 hp and 420 hp, respectively. There's a 17.7-inch screen with Google Maps and Google Assistant. Super Cruise hands-free driving is new and available on all trims except the base LS. The Suburban's biggest asset, of course, is size. Six-footers can sit in the third row and there's still room behind that row for cargo. Read about all of the 2025 Suburban's updates in our first drive review.