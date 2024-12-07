- There's a fully redesigned Chevy Equinox for 2025.
2025 Chevy SUVs: What's New with the Equinox, Traverse, Tahoe and More
Chevrolet's SUV lineup has significant updates for 2025
Chevy offers a broad spectrum of SUVs, powered by gasoline, diesel or electricity, many of which are updated for 2025. The midsize Equinox gets a full revision, including a new trim level and safety features. And the full-size Tahoe and Suburban get revised styling inside and out, including a massive new touchscreen. Here's a full breakdown of all the changes to Chevy's SUVs.
2025 Chevrolet Trax
Chevy's Trax was fully redesigned for 2024, so it doesn't change much for 2025. This tiny SUV serves as the entry point in Chevy's ute lineup, offering ample space for a subcompact SUV. Its turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine isn't amazing, but it accelerates the front-wheel-drive Trax to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds, which is about average for the segment. The Trax offers a solid array of standard tech, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to driver's aids like adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot warning system.
2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Very little changes with the Trailblazer for 2025. After a 2024 model-year refresh, the Trailblazer only adds a single color and the ability to operate on E85 fuel. It shares its base 1.2-liter three-cylinder with the Trax. However, unlike the Trax, the Trailblazer offers optional all-wheel drive, which also comes with a slightly larger and more powerful 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine. We like the Trailblazer's overall competence, which allows it to consistently rank highly in our ratings.
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
A full redesign for 2025 brings a new trim level to the Equinox lineup as well as new infotainment and safety features. The turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine returns from last year and is good for 175 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available. A new 11.3-inch infotainment screen replaces last year's 7-inch screen. Standard safety tech includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning. And, of course, there's all-new styling inside and out that freshens the Equinox's looks as well as its allure in the segment.
2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV
Related to the standard Equinox in name and positioning only, the Equinox EV was brand-new last year and adds an all-electric midsize option to Chevy's SUV lineup. Power is increased for 2025 to 220 hp for front-wheel-drive Equinoxes and 300 hp for all-wheel-drive models — modest but not insignificant gains for both. Range is an Equinox strength. As evidence, we recently range tested a 2025 front-wheel-drive LT trim, which exceeded its EPA rating by 37 miles, traveling 356 miles on a full charge. Starting at $34,995 also helps the case for the Equinox EV.
2025 Chevrolet Blazer
Last refreshed for 2023, the two-row Blazer carries on into 2025 with only a single new color to brag about. Two engines are available: a 228-hp 2.0-liter inline-four and a 308-hp 3.6-liter V6, both linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Both engines can be paired with all-wheel drive. This isn't an off-roader; rather, all Blazers are known for their responsive handling, but the athletic RS trim is especially capable on road. It offers a torque-vectoring differential that distributes power across the rear wheels for better control, paired with a standard all-wheel-drive system.
2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV
A new 595-hp all-wheel-drive SS trim joins the Blazer EV lineup for 2025 and starts around $60,000, which is what we paid for our long-term 2024 RS. It comes with a massive 17.7-inch central touchscreen and Chevy says it will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. All-wheel drive is also available in the less powerful RS and LT trims, which offer 283 miles of EPA-estimated range. Our experience with our long-term Blazer has been mixed. Read all the details to date in our long-term review.
2025 Chevrolet Traverse
With three rows, the Traverse is smaller only than the Tahoe and Suburban in Chevy's SUV line. For 2025 a new range-topping High Country trim joins the Traverse lineup, adding leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system. Chevy also killed the base LS trim, effectively moving the Traverse higher in the massive spectrum of SUVs. A 328-hp turbocharged four-cylinder is the only engine. Front- and all-wheel-drive trims are available.
2025 Chevrolet Tahoe
The full-size Tahoe is refreshed for 2025, but it still offers the essentials you'd expect in the segment, namely three rows of seating and big V8 power. Freshened front and rear styling brings redesigned headlights and taillights. Inside there's a new 17.7-inch screen that's driven by Google's Android operating system, including voice assistant. The 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel now makes 305 hp and is available in the Z71 off-road trim. But the base 5.3-liter V8 and optional 6.2-liter V8 remain unchanged. Read about all of the updates to the 2025 Chevy Tahoe in our first drive review.
2025 Chevrolet Suburban
Sharing its platform with the Tahoe means the 2025 Suburban sees updates similar to its smaller counterpart. The optional diesel engine is upgraded to 305 hp here and it also becomes available in the Z71 trim. Both V8s also remain unchanged at 355 hp and 420 hp, respectively. There's a 17.7-inch screen with Google Maps and Google Assistant. Super Cruise hands-free driving is new and available on all trims except the base LS. The Suburban's biggest asset, of course, is size. Six-footers can sit in the third row and there's still room behind that row for cargo. Read about all of the 2025 Suburban's updates in our first drive review.