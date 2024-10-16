- New tech includes a 17.7-inch touchscreen and optional hands-free Super Cruise.
- It gets a more powerful diesel engine for 2025.
- The Tahoe RST Performance Edition is not the Tahoe SS we want it to be.
2025 Chevy Tahoe First Drive: There’s One Option You Should Skip
Chevy’s new(ish) Tahoe rules, but it’s not perfect
Lake Tahoe reached its maximum capacity this year for the first time since 2019. It seems only fitting then that for 2025, Chevrolet appears to be unlocking the maximum potential of its current full-size three-row SUV with way more standard features, expanded availability for its best powertrain, and the addition of Chevy's top-tier driving tech. I haven't been up to the lake to check, but based on my experience with Chevy's updated truck, it's a good year to be a Tahoe.
Bigger touchscreen and hands-free driving
Top of the list for new changes is the 2025 Tahoe's new infotainment setup. The 10.2-inch screen that was standard across most of the lineup is gone, replaced by a 17.7-inch display that's the largest in the segment outside the recently revealed Ford Expedition. I have few complaints.
The high-resolution touchscreen is bright, responsive, and — most importantly — easy to navigate and find what you're looking for. Thankfully, Chevy also keeps the Tahoe's plentiful physical controls for quick-access functions like adjusting the air conditioning or changing drive modes. Google Maps and Google Assistant integration make it easy to go without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though those smartphone mirroring features are still included as well.
My one concern relates to our experience with this version of Chevy infotainment in our long-term Blazer EV. After glitches and nightmare boot loops, we had our system replaced under warranty. Here's hoping Chevy has sorted out the issues since.
Other than infotainment, the 2025 Tahoe's available head-up display is clean and clear, even if you're wearing polarized sunglasses. (With some HUDs, polarized lenses make the display disappear.)
This year's tech improvements go beyond a colorful display or two. Chevy has significantly expanded the standard active safety offerings, and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera view are all now standard.
GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving is now available on all trims except the base LS. Super Cruise works in conjunction with the adaptive cruise control and allows you to take your hands off the wheel on mapped highways and when certain conditions are met. Although it's an imperfect system that deactivates in construction zones, it's great when it works to help reduce fatigue.
Still a great SUV for hauling people
Of course, you buy a Tahoe because it has loads of space inside for people and cargo. There's enough legroom for full-size adults to sit behind each other in the second and third rows, although you'll have a couple more inches in the wayback if you go the Suburban route. Kids can easily pull a lever on the side of the second-row captain's chairs to fold down the seatback and tip the seat forward for easy access to the wayback seats, and some trims have a button to trigger the same mechanisms for exit. One factor to consider: it takes a fair amount of force to put those seats back in place, which might be problematic for smaller, not-so-strong passenger needs.
Car seat installation should be easy with accessible LATCH points and wide-opening rear doors. Ceiling-mounted air vents should work well with rear-facing car seats too.
Up front, I was a little disappointed with the faux wood trim on the dash and piano black plastic around the cupholders. The black trim was fingerprinted and scratched up even in my 1,000-mile test vehicle, and unless you get the $80,000-plus High Country, the dash trim has plasticky fake wood instead of the real stuff.
Two V8s and a diesel
If you've gotten behind the wheel of a current-gen Tahoe or Suburban, you'll notice a difference for 2025 as soon as you shift into drive. The shifter is now column-mounted instead of the button arrangement on the dash. I like the new setup — it's quicker and easier to use, especially when you're shifting from drive to reverse. It feels a little old-school, too.
The 2025 Tahoe is offered with the same three powertrains as last year — a standard 5.3-liter V8, a more powerful 6.2-liter V8, and a turbodiesel inline-six that was tweaked for 2025 — and there's not a bad option among them. Folks who stick with the base V8 that's standard on all but the top-trim High Country will be pleased with its nostalgic grumble and respectable performance, and GM's transmission is so quick to respond that you can go from loafing along at 1,500 rpm to snarling and charging forward in half a second at the flex of a foot.
Because the quick transmission means you can get into the powerband of the 5.3-liter whenever needed, the 6.2-liter almost feels superfluous. The soundtrack is a bit better and you have access to more grunt off the line and at full throttle, but in everyday driving, the standard engine is plenty sufficient.
If you can swing it, my pick would be the diesel. GM is the only automaker to offer one in a large SUV. The motor has a bit more power for this year: 305 hp and 495 lb-ft. For 2025, it's now available as an option on all but the base Tahoe LS. From the driver's seat, there's only a hint of that characteristic diesel clatter at idle but a good roar under load.
Especially with the terrific transmission, I didn't notice much difference in real-world performance between the diesel and the V8s. Chevy says even with the additional power it should be good for a similar 26-27 mpg highway and 644 miles of range as last year's truck. Compared to the 18-20 mpg highway and about 460 miles you'll likely get from the V8s, that sounds worth it to us.
About that Performance Edition package
The Tahoe rides comfortably and controls its body motions well with the standard suspension. Stepping up to a variant with the more sophisticated adaptive suspension makes things both smoother and tighter. Ride quality suffers a little when the suspension needs to contend with the additional mass of the Tahoe's newly optional and sweet-looking 24-inch wheels, but not so badly that I'd recommend against them.
I would, however, steer you away from the Tahoe RST's optional Performance Edition package, mostly because of its … well, steering. The package basically gets you the same Tahoe Chevrolet sells to police departments, with Brembo brakes, high-performance tires, an intake, and a cat-back exhaust. Now, the powertrain feels strong and sounds terrific; I appreciate the stronger brakes, too.
Problem is, Chevrolet also installs the steering calibration used in the cop cars, which is tuned to be lighter at parking lot speeds to ease low-speed maneuverability. That translates to a steering that feels vague and imprecise on the street in a way no other Tahoe does, even above that 15 or so mph threshold. Cornering in the Tahoe RST Performance can feel downright sketchy.
My recommendation if you're craving a Tahoe SS is to get an RST with the 6.2-liter V8, grab the intake and exhaust as dealer-installed accessories, and source your own wheels and summer tires. That way you get the sound and performance alongside the precision of every other Tahoe.
The SUV of the masses
The Tahoe was already dominant in its segment. Chevrolet says its full-size SUVs represent 37% of the vehicles sold in that space, and if you add the related GMC Yukon to the mix, the General Motors market share rises to 64%. I understand why, and this iteration is better and more versatile than before.
It's not cheap. At $60,495 to start, the 2025 model is $2,300 more than last year's truck, 4WD is a $3,000 option, and a 4WD Tahoe High Country starts at $80,195 before you add Super Cruise. That feels about right. Forget your Expedition, your Sequoia, your Wagoneer — I'm taking the Tahoe.