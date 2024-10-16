Two V8s and a diesel

If you've gotten behind the wheel of a current-gen Tahoe or Suburban, you'll notice a difference for 2025 as soon as you shift into drive. The shifter is now column-mounted instead of the button arrangement on the dash. I like the new setup — it's quicker and easier to use, especially when you're shifting from drive to reverse. It feels a little old-school, too.

The 2025 Tahoe is offered with the same three powertrains as last year — a standard 5.3-liter V8, a more powerful 6.2-liter V8, and a turbodiesel inline-six that was tweaked for 2025 — and there's not a bad option among them. Folks who stick with the base V8 that's standard on all but the top-trim High Country will be pleased with its nostalgic grumble and respectable performance, and GM's transmission is so quick to respond that you can go from loafing along at 1,500 rpm to snarling and charging forward in half a second at the flex of a foot.

Because the quick transmission means you can get into the powerband of the 5.3-liter whenever needed, the 6.2-liter almost feels superfluous. The soundtrack is a bit better and you have access to more grunt off the line and at full throttle, but in everyday driving, the standard engine is plenty sufficient.

If you can swing it, my pick would be the diesel. GM is the only automaker to offer one in a large SUV. The motor has a bit more power for this year: 305 hp and 495 lb-ft. For 2025, it's now available as an option on all but the base Tahoe LS. From the driver's seat, there's only a hint of that characteristic diesel clatter at idle but a good roar under load.

Especially with the terrific transmission, I didn't notice much difference in real-world performance between the diesel and the V8s. Chevy says even with the additional power it should be good for a similar 26-27 mpg highway and 644 miles of range as last year's truck. Compared to the 18-20 mpg highway and about 460 miles you'll likely get from the V8s, that sounds worth it to us.

About that Performance Edition package

The Tahoe rides comfortably and controls its body motions well with the standard suspension. Stepping up to a variant with the more sophisticated adaptive suspension makes things both smoother and tighter. Ride quality suffers a little when the suspension needs to contend with the additional mass of the Tahoe's newly optional and sweet-looking 24-inch wheels, but not so badly that I'd recommend against them.

I would, however, steer you away from the Tahoe RST's optional Performance Edition package, mostly because of its … well, steering. The package basically gets you the same Tahoe Chevrolet sells to police departments, with Brembo brakes, high-performance tires, an intake, and a cat-back exhaust. Now, the powertrain feels strong and sounds terrific; I appreciate the stronger brakes, too.

Problem is, Chevrolet also installs the steering calibration used in the cop cars, which is tuned to be lighter at parking lot speeds to ease low-speed maneuverability. That translates to a steering that feels vague and imprecise on the street in a way no other Tahoe does, even above that 15 or so mph threshold. Cornering in the Tahoe RST Performance can feel downright sketchy.

My recommendation if you're craving a Tahoe SS is to get an RST with the 6.2-liter V8, grab the intake and exhaust as dealer-installed accessories, and source your own wheels and summer tires. That way you get the sound and performance alongside the precision of every other Tahoe.