Chevy Traverse Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit Behind the Third Row?

The Chevy Traverse has long been my white whale. The previous generation's specs said it had the most cargo space behind the third row of any three-row crossover, and yet I never had the chance to test that status by stuffing all the luggage from my garage inside it. "Regrets, I've had a few," as Mr. Sinatra would say. Alas, there is a new Traverse and I've actually harpooned it this time. Huzzah!

The Traverse's specs — which are really hard to find by the way — indicate the new generation has 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. That figure is identical to the also all-new Buick Enclave's, so I feel safe in declaring that this test applies to both the Traverse and the Enclave. Two Cargo Tests for the price of one; such value. OK, let's see if the Traverseclave really are best-in-class when it comes to carrying actual stuff.