- The 2025 Chevrolet Traverse has 22.9 cubic feet behind its third row of seats.
- That's less than the outgoing Traverse but still a best-in-class measurement, according to Chevy.
- Our real-world test will reveal if the Traverse really is king of the hill.
Chevy Traverse Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit Behind the Third Row?
The specs say the Traverse should have best-in-class cargo space, but we'll see about that
The Chevy Traverse has long been my white whale. The previous generation's specs said it had the most cargo space behind the third row of any three-row crossover, and yet I never had the chance to test that status by stuffing all the luggage from my garage inside it. "Regrets, I've had a few," as Mr. Sinatra would say. Alas, there is a new Traverse and I've actually harpooned it this time. Huzzah!
The Traverse's specs — which are really hard to find by the way — indicate the new generation has 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. That figure is identical to the also all-new Buick Enclave's, so I feel safe in declaring that this test applies to both the Traverse and the Enclave. Two Cargo Tests for the price of one; such value. OK, let's see if the Traverseclave really are best-in-class when it comes to carrying actual stuff.
The Traverse cargo area is notably long and wide. I mean, it should be — the Traverse itself is notably long and wide. It feels even longer and wider and heavier and cumbersome behind the wheel (I really did not like driving this Z71), but that's beside the point.
Let's just get straight to the bags. Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
All the bags fit! This is rare for a three-row crossover and it almost perfectly replicates what I accomplished in the Toyota Grand Highlander, which, to date, has been atop the Cargo Test leaderboard for its segment.
Now, you will note that the bags go almost to the roof, which is usually a Cargo Test no-no. In this case, there is literally space between the bags and the roof. Furthermore, the headrests and seatback prevent the bags from flying forward, satisfying one safety aspect. What about the other safety aspect of visibility?
On the left is the view out the back with the standard rearview mirror. This isn't as good as the Toyota Grand Highlander, which means that, at this point, the Traverse is not claiming the title. More on that in a moment, though.
You can still see with the mirror, though, and this Traverse Z71 also included a rearview camera mirror. So did the Grand Highlander I tested. While I do not like using these camera mirrors in most instances, having them on hand when bags or heads fill the mirror is invaluable.
OK, but we are not done yet. Not even close, and neither is the Traverse.
The Traverse has something the Grand Highlander lacks: a substantial underfloor storage area that effectively expands the overall space for luggage.
Given that the Traverse and Grand Highlander are basically equal with the floor in place, I would suspect that the Traverse's 22.9-cubic-foot spec includes this underfloor space.
Before I get to the bags, one note: The floor itself is hinged and not removable. This means you're stuck with it, unlike in the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and others that have similar underfloor spaces. Their underfloor spaces are also more uniformly shaped, making them easier to load.
Nevertheless, you can see that lifting the floor expands the cargo area height by almost the entire depth of my Green Bag. Visibility is clearly not a problem now.
At this point, we already have our answer: The Chevrolet Traverse has the most cargo space behind its third row in the three-row crossover segment. So says the specs and the Cargo Test. Sorry, Grand Highlander, your false reign has ended.
But I'm not done yet. Obviously, more can fit back there.
I ran out of bags, but you can see here that I could theoretically fit an extra Medium Wide bag back there with the lower floor. The Fancy Bag is even closer to the roof, but it's safe from flying forward and visibility isn't an issue with either mirror.
Still not done.
I wanted to see if I could fit my cooler (23 x 16 x 13) back there. I could, which is impressive, but I was restricted to four bags and an awkward remaining space. That could've fit a soft-sided small duffle bag on its head.
The only three-row vehicles, period, that have done better than this are minivans and the Chevrolet Suburban. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is just a hair better too. So, congratulations Traverseclave.