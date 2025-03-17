- The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is an all-electric version of the brand's most notable SUV.
- It comes with a Cadillac-claimed 460 miles of range and up to 750 horsepower, among other huge stats.
- The IQ has all of the presence and over-the-top features of the gas-powered Escalade but also packs a $130,000 starting price.
2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ First Drive: A New Era for the Icon
The all-electric Escalade is good enough that it should be a success
In an EV market that's riddled with unpredictability, it’s fair to question whether or not a $150,000 all-electric SUV is a good move. But Cadillac has always found a way to make the Escalade stand out above the rest of its lineup, and they’ve pulled off the same trick with the 2025 Escalade IQ.
It’s not perfect, but the Escalade IQ has all of the presence and over-the-top features that you’d expect from Cadillac’s range-topping electric SUV. And, perhaps most importantly, it's here before the competition for massive electric luxury SUVs really heats up.
Escalade goes electric
The Escalade is notorious for being big and boxy and has always been available with a V8 underhood. But the electric Escalade packs a gigantic battery pack that has more than 200 kilowatt-hours of energy available — double that of the Cadillac Lyriq — enabling the Escalade IQ to travel up to 460 miles on one charge, according to the company.
We recently saw the GMC Sierra Denali with the same size battery and range estimate travel the farthest distance ever recorded in the Edmunds EV Range Test, putting in a monstrous 507 miles. We’re eager to see whether the Escalade and its slightly sleeker form factor can do even better. But range shouldn't be an issue.
There are two electric motors, combining for 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque (both with Velocity Max mode engaged). So even though the Escalade IQ weighs more than two Ford Rangers, it can boogie to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds.
With such a big battery to fill up, charging times can vary, but Cadillac says the Escalade can replenish up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes at a Level 3 fast charger. The IQ does not have a Tesla Supercharger NACS port (yet), but an adapter will make it compatible with that network.
Conquering the road
My first 20 minutes driving the Escalade IQ were through the streets of San Francisco during peak morning rush hour. The goal was simply to get out of the city and maneuver the giant SUV through the chaos that surrounded me. Despite my own raised heart rate at times, the Escalade IQ was relatively easy to pilot.
The sheer size of it is a bit intimidating at first for anyone not used to driving something that large, and you sit so high off the ground that the view over the hood and out the windows is pinched — you almost can't see small cars alongside you. But clever tricks like the four-wheel steering system help the Escalade sneak around turns much tighter than you’d expect.
After I escaped the morning mayhem it was time to hit the highway. The Escalade IQ has smooth and abundant power — roll onto the go-pedal and you’re up and moving in no time at all. Just don’t stay on it for too long because slowing down 9,000 pounds urgently is a less smooth process. Like in other Cadillac EVs, there is one-pedal driving available and it works great. You can bring the Escalade down to a complete stop without touching the brake pedal.
The low point of the driving experience is the ride quality, which is too unsettled over bumps in the road. I felt the same about the Silverado EV RST when I drove it last year and chalked it up to the 24-inch wheels and overinflated tires. Well, the Escalade IQ also has 24-inch wheels and uses the same Michelin tires blown up to super-high pressures, so the effect is essentially the same.
While it rides a little better than the Silverado EV, it should be more compliant given this is an ultra-luxury SUV. Cadillac gains some points back in the cabin, where things are calm and quiet, just as they should be. Even at full highway speeds, it’s difficult to hear either the wind or the road.
Surrounded by screens
The first time you step inside you're going to need a second to process everything going on. Not only is there a ridiculously large 55-inch LED display that spans the entire dashboard staring right at you, but everything around it is equally eye-catching. The materials are fun, the choices are high-quality — everything feels like it belongs in something very expensive.
The driver’s seat is plush, with heating, cooling and massage functions. I tried all three over the couse of the day and everything worked exceptionally well. Even the headrests keep the back of your head nice and comfy.
At first I thought the screen was overkill, but after playing around with it, I started to like everything. The display itself is gorgeous, with sharp colors and great resolution — response times are good, too. General Motors does not offer Apple CarPlay on its EVs, so this is a case where you can have a gas-powered Escalade (with the same screen) that comes with CarPlay, but not so here. The good news is that the native Google-based system runs Google Maps and Google Assistant, which are two of the best in the game.
As you can imagine, Cadillac also threw a whole bunch of tech at the Escalade IQ to help keep everyone entertained. One-third of that front screen is dedicated to the front passenger’s entertainment, and two more screens in the rear do the same thing. You can stream YouTube or Hulu and run the audio through headphones or out loud. If anyone finds a way to be bored on a road trip, it’s probably their fault and not the car’s.
There’s an optional 36-speaker AKG audio system with the typical captain’s chair second row of seats. Or a 40-speaker system that comes with the Executive Second Row package, which includes a stationary center console and fold-out tray tables. This setup is meant for customers who will be chauffeured around in their IQ, instead of the typical customer who likely has a large family.
Speaking of familiar, there is a decent third row of seats that can definitely accommodate kids or adults if needed. And for those who will need to frequently use all available seats, Cadillac just debuted the Escalade IQ L that's 4 inches longer and donates all of that room to the back row.
With all seats upright, there’s still enough room to fit some small bags, but you can easily fold down the seats with the push of a button. Additionally, there is a huge front trunk area to take advantage of. If you were anxious about cargo space, don't be.
Choose your fighter
For its first year on sale, the Escalade IQ starts at just under $130,000, including the destination charge. To add some context here, the gas-powered Escalade starts at about $90,000, also including destination. That said, the example I drove with all the options was over $150,000. If you're thinking about making the switch from a gas Escalade to the EV, you're going to reach deeper into your pockets.
But Cadillac is playing it smart: Offering the two Escaldes side by side while the EV market continues to sort itself out makes perfect sense. More customers will likely get on board with IQ as time goes on, giving the brand a win-win situation. While not without its flaws, the Escalade IQ is still a well-executed effort from Cadillac to turn its most iconic nameplate electric.