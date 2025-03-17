With such a big battery to fill up, charging times can vary, but Cadillac says the Escalade can replenish up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes at a Level 3 fast charger. The IQ does not have a Tesla Supercharger NACS port (yet), but an adapter will make it compatible with that network.

Conquering the road

My first 20 minutes driving the Escalade IQ were through the streets of San Francisco during peak morning rush hour. The goal was simply to get out of the city and maneuver the giant SUV through the chaos that surrounded me. Despite my own raised heart rate at times, the Escalade IQ was relatively easy to pilot.

The sheer size of it is a bit intimidating at first for anyone not used to driving something that large, and you sit so high off the ground that the view over the hood and out the windows is pinched — you almost can't see small cars alongside you. But clever tricks like the four-wheel steering system help the Escalade sneak around turns much tighter than you’d expect.

After I escaped the morning mayhem it was time to hit the highway. The Escalade IQ has smooth and abundant power — roll onto the go-pedal and you’re up and moving in no time at all. Just don’t stay on it for too long because slowing down 9,000 pounds urgently is a less smooth process. Like in other Cadillac EVs, there is one-pedal driving available and it works great. You can bring the Escalade down to a complete stop without touching the brake pedal.