Big screen, more standard features

Chevy tweaked the headlight and taillight designs for 2025 but the first thing you’ll notice when you slide behind the wheel is the new 17.7-inch touchscreen in the center of the dash. It's much bigger than what the Suburban had before. The high-resolution screen responds to touch inputs with immediacy and the layout of the various menus and controls is easy to figure out.

This touchscreen system comes with integrated Google Maps and Google Assistant functionality. The latter is a voice system that you can use to control many of the Suburban's climate and audio features as well as other personal Google-based features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which project many of your smartphone's apps directly on the screen, are included as well.

The optional head-up display that projects info onto the windshield is large and bright. Unlike some other head-up displays, it's visible even if you’re wearing polarized sunglasses.

Our only hesitation with Chevy replacing the old 10.2-inch screen that was standard across most 2021-24 Suburbans is our experience with the 17.7-inch system in the Chevrolet Blazer EV that we've bought and are testing for a year. Chevy has supposedly addressed these issues, but we’re still traumatized by blank screens, reboot loops, and fully replacing our infotainment screen.

Perhaps more impressive than the screen are the newly standard driver assist features. The entry-level Suburban LS now includes previously higher-end driver aids like adaptive cruise control (a feature that maintains a driver-set distance between the Suburban and the car in front) and a top-down, 360-degree camera view. That surround-view camera is crucial when parking something so long and wide.

Another new addition is the Super Cruise, Chevy's hands-free driver assist system. It's available on all Suburban trims except the base LS. Super Cruise works in conjunction with the adaptive cruise control and allows you to take your hands off the wheel on mapped highways and when certain conditions are met.

During our drive of the Suburban, I found the system to be mostly helpful and easy to use. I did deselect the option for automatic lane changes to maintain my set speed because I found the software would decide to change lanes too often and almost made me miss an exit.