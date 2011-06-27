Used 2018 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews
Great Car
This is the second XTS that I have owned. I would not purchase another car in this price range. It is a great value and a comfortable car to own.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
old guy sporty car!
I love this car,Everything about it works for me.I read how pro reviewers don't think its fast,but when I tromp on it it jumps of the line and pins you in the seat an I know its true because when I took a friend for a ride he was very impressed with the excceleration!It's a beautiful car as many people have told me.So the new styling is stunning and of course it's a caddy and is an upgrade over my other premium cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Plenty of HP, traction lacking on wet payment
Very very zippy 3.6L. CUE is improved in Serveral areas. Still annoying to program. Most disturbing was the lack of traction on wet pavement. Wheels spinning all over and no traction control compared to my regular BMW 535d.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Repeated problems
The Cadillac Cue system does not function properly and apparently cannot be fixed. The Cue system in this car is a second generation - I had a Cadillac XT5 previously and that Cue system utterly failed (and was known to be defective -read the message boards). On my 2018 XTS, all of my saved "favorite" channels continually disappear. The steering wheel controls will not operate to change channels because the channels are gone, though you can see a darkened outline of the them on the screen. I have rebooted, saved, and resaved channels only to have them drop off again almost immediately. I have addressed the issue with the dealer who advises this is a known software issue and the engineers are "working on it." That was months ago and I can only assume the engineers find this problem to be beneath their dignity as there is no fix in sight (I called Cadillac two weeks ago and got the same story, they are "working on it.") Most likely the engineers have turned their attention to developing a fleet of electric cars that no one wants or needs. I would suggest that if they are unable to fix a software problem in an entertainment center, this bodes ill for their ability to manufacture a reliable and safe electric car (that no one wants or needs). A second recurring problem: the passenger side air bag seat sensor continually malfunctions. an alarm starts sounding while driving when there is no passenger in the car. I had to order a new sensor which by the way took WEEKS to come in. So, for a so-called "luxury" vehicle, this one falls short. Disappointing
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent Cadi!
My second XTS Cadi! Sad to note it is no longer made. But I like that it rides higher that the CT6 and CT5 and you get good power from its 304 HP V6. Great gas mileage if you manage to keep your led foot off. Otherwise, quite, beautiful elegant machine with excellent interior trim and real wood accents. Better than BMW, Mercedes and Audi, lower price too. Buy American!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
