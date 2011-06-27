Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,777
|$25,030
|$27,582
|Clean
|$22,179
|$24,375
|$26,860
|Average
|$20,982
|$23,066
|$25,417
|Rough
|$19,785
|$21,756
|$23,973
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,659
|$30,208
|$33,097
|Clean
|$26,932
|$29,418
|$32,231
|Average
|$25,479
|$27,838
|$30,499
|Rough
|$24,025
|$26,258
|$28,767
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,235
|$28,868
|$31,853
|Clean
|$25,546
|$28,113
|$31,019
|Average
|$24,167
|$26,603
|$29,352
|Rough
|$22,788
|$25,093
|$27,685
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,277
|$32,682
|$35,409
|Clean
|$29,482
|$31,827
|$34,482
|Average
|$27,891
|$30,118
|$32,629
|Rough
|$26,300
|$28,408
|$30,776
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,645
|$36,111
|$38,909
|Clean
|$32,761
|$35,166
|$37,891
|Average
|$30,993
|$33,277
|$35,855
|Rough
|$29,225
|$31,388
|$33,819
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,552
|$24,027
|$26,830
|Clean
|$20,985
|$23,399
|$26,128
|Average
|$19,853
|$22,142
|$24,724
|Rough
|$18,721
|$20,885
|$23,320
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,143
|$33,479
|$36,130
|Clean
|$30,325
|$32,603
|$35,184
|Average
|$28,688
|$30,852
|$33,293
|Rough
|$27,052
|$29,101
|$31,403
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,446
|$26,900
|$29,680
|Clean
|$23,803
|$26,196
|$28,903
|Average
|$22,519
|$24,789
|$27,350
|Rough
|$21,234
|$23,382
|$25,797