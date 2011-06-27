  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,777$25,030$27,582
Clean$22,179$24,375$26,860
Average$20,982$23,066$25,417
Rough$19,785$21,756$23,973
2018 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,659$30,208$33,097
Clean$26,932$29,418$32,231
Average$25,479$27,838$30,499
Rough$24,025$26,258$28,767
2018 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,235$28,868$31,853
Clean$25,546$28,113$31,019
Average$24,167$26,603$29,352
Rough$22,788$25,093$27,685
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,277$32,682$35,409
Clean$29,482$31,827$34,482
Average$27,891$30,118$32,629
Rough$26,300$28,408$30,776
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,645$36,111$38,909
Clean$32,761$35,166$37,891
Average$30,993$33,277$35,855
Rough$29,225$31,388$33,819
2018 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,552$24,027$26,830
Clean$20,985$23,399$26,128
Average$19,853$22,142$24,724
Rough$18,721$20,885$23,320
2018 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,143$33,479$36,130
Clean$30,325$32,603$35,184
Average$28,688$30,852$33,293
Rough$27,052$29,101$31,403
2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,446$26,900$29,680
Clean$23,803$26,196$28,903
Average$22,519$24,789$27,350
Rough$21,234$23,382$25,797
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,399 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,399 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,399 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Cadillac XTS ranges from $18,721 to $26,830, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.