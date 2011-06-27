Vehicle overview

Like gourmet coffee from McDonald's, a pair of Christian Dior running shoes or Jack Black as a leading man, there are some things that at first blush just don't seem to go together. Cadillac is a carmaker synonymous with traditional land yachts and blinged-out SUVs, but few would associate it with a high-performance, dashingly styled two-seat luxury drop top. Yet the 2009 Cadillac XLR is just such an automobile, and this retractable-roof roadster is now in its sixth year in production.

Of course, the XLR is not the company's first attempt in this segment. Remember the Italian-bodied Allanté of the late '80s and early '90s? No? You're not alone, even though that flagship roadster boasted distinctive styling and robust V8 power. The challenge for Cadillac is to make sure that the similarly conceived XLR doesn't likewise fade into obscurity. That might be easier said than done, because while the XLR is a pretty nice car, its competitors are pretty nice and then some.

With a platform that borrows heavily from the Corvette, the XLR would seem to be a likable marriage of coddling luxury and sporting performance. Sadly, it seems that the sport genes are somewhat recessive in this case. Though swift and generally a respectable handler, the XLR is not exactly a Corvette in a tuxedo. Thanks to suspension tuning that prioritizes ride comfort, the XLR is more at home on boulevards than back roads.

Nor is the XLR strong enough against its chief rivals to contend for luxury roadster supremacy. Although its cabin is quite luxurious and includes even more leather trim for '09, upon closer inspection, the XLR's interior materials (particularly the plastics) fall short relative to the competition. The same can be said for its driving dynamics -- though capable of making time on a twisty road, the XLR doesn't give the driver the same interactive enjoyment that one might find in, say, a BMW 650i.

Unless the 2009 Cadillac XLR's handsome looks and all-American pedigree strike a strong chord with you, we'd advise taking a close look at other entrants in this rarefied class. In addition to the aforementioned Bimmer, the Jaguar XK, Mercedes-Benz SL550 and Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet are all worthy of consideration.