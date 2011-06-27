  1. Home
2009 Cadillac XLR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp-looking exterior design, comfortable ride quality, retractable hardtop convenience, comes loaded with every luxury feature you could desire.
  • Some subpar interior materials, not as sporty as its Corvette underpinnings would suggest, taller drivers may find it cramped.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Cadillac XLR boasts respectable performance and a fine highway demeanor along with its eye-catching design. Still, its lackluster handling and hit-or-miss interior craftsmanship put it at a disadvantage in the very competitive luxury roadster segment.

Vehicle overview

Like gourmet coffee from McDonald's, a pair of Christian Dior running shoes or Jack Black as a leading man, there are some things that at first blush just don't seem to go together. Cadillac is a carmaker synonymous with traditional land yachts and blinged-out SUVs, but few would associate it with a high-performance, dashingly styled two-seat luxury drop top. Yet the 2009 Cadillac XLR is just such an automobile, and this retractable-roof roadster is now in its sixth year in production.

Of course, the XLR is not the company's first attempt in this segment. Remember the Italian-bodied Allanté of the late '80s and early '90s? No? You're not alone, even though that flagship roadster boasted distinctive styling and robust V8 power. The challenge for Cadillac is to make sure that the similarly conceived XLR doesn't likewise fade into obscurity. That might be easier said than done, because while the XLR is a pretty nice car, its competitors are pretty nice and then some.

With a platform that borrows heavily from the Corvette, the XLR would seem to be a likable marriage of coddling luxury and sporting performance. Sadly, it seems that the sport genes are somewhat recessive in this case. Though swift and generally a respectable handler, the XLR is not exactly a Corvette in a tuxedo. Thanks to suspension tuning that prioritizes ride comfort, the XLR is more at home on boulevards than back roads.

Nor is the XLR strong enough against its chief rivals to contend for luxury roadster supremacy. Although its cabin is quite luxurious and includes even more leather trim for '09, upon closer inspection, the XLR's interior materials (particularly the plastics) fall short relative to the competition. The same can be said for its driving dynamics -- though capable of making time on a twisty road, the XLR doesn't give the driver the same interactive enjoyment that one might find in, say, a BMW 650i.

Unless the 2009 Cadillac XLR's handsome looks and all-American pedigree strike a strong chord with you, we'd advise taking a close look at other entrants in this rarefied class. In addition to the aforementioned Bimmer, the Jaguar XK, Mercedes-Benz SL550 and Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet are all worthy of consideration.

2009 Cadillac XLR models

The 2009 Cadillac XLR is a luxury roadster that features a retractable hardtop. It comes in a single Platinum trim level. The XLR Platinum comes with most any luxury feature you'd ever want, including 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon HID headlights, eight-way power and heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, Bose audio (with satellite radio and a CD changer), OnStar, Bluetooth connectivity, a navigation system, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.

The few options include a Weather Veil Package that includes a car cover, a wind blocker with storage bag and unique split-spoke chrome wheels. The standard-style wheels are also available in a chrome finish.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, Cadillac reduces the XLR lineup to just the Platinum trim level. Other changes include new front and rear fascias, a new "power dome" hood (borrowed from the XLR-V), the adoption of Bluetooth and interior updates. The latter include new wood and metal accents, new instrument graphics and additional leather trim.

Performance & mpg

A muscular yet refined 4.6-liter V8 powers the XLR. A six-speed automatic (that allows manual-style shifting) sends the V8's 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. EPA fuel mileage estimates stand at 15 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

The XLR is a fairly spirited performer, as the 0-60-mph dash takes less than 6 seconds, while high-speed running on the highway is hushed and effortless. Full-throttle shifts result in little hesitation, and the sound of the engine at full song is as good as or better than any V8 in its class.

Braking performance is equally impressive, with a stop from 60 mph taking just 118 feet and no fade evident after successive panic stops.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, run-flat tires and stability control are all standard, as are side airbags that offer head as well as thorax protection. Rear parking sensors are also included.

Driving

As fast as the 2009 Cadillac XLR is when pushed, those expecting a Corvette in formal wear will be disappointed. Acceleration is certainly quick, but the XLR's soft suspension tuning results in noticeable body roll during hard cornering and plenty of nose dive under heavy braking.

Magnetic Ride Control shocks are standard equipment, but even with their split-second adjustability, the XLR still feels less willing to tackle the turns than the more athletic Mercedes SL. On less serpentine roads, the XLR hits its stride, delivering an undisturbed ride with effortless, arrow-straight tracking afforded by the precise steering. At highway speeds, wind buffeting is somewhat intrusive with the top down, but not so much that it detracts from the XLR's otherwise enjoyable freeway ride.

Interior

While packed with high-tech luxury features and sporting more leather trim within the cabin, the 2009 Cadillac XLR fails to match the interior quality of similarly priced competitors that wear the badges of BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Its soothing blend of soft leather, real wood trim and aluminum accents is certainly inviting. But the plastics quality is below average for this lofty class, and its design reminds some of the polarizing first-generation CTS sedan.

As a hardtop convertible, the XLR is aimed at customers looking for a two-seater that can provide both a suntan and a quiet top-up highway ride. The slick folding roof is one of the XLR's strongest selling points -- the Mercedes is the only other car in this class that features a retractable hardtop. The trunk boasts a respectable 11.6 cubic feet of space when the top is up; top down, however, that number drops to just 4.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac XLR.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
See all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you love attention, you'll love this
George W,06/22/2010
Heads turn. I love the design, the look, the handling and all the gadgets. With top up, drives quiet.
2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum Roadster Conv
lotsa cash,10/09/2009
The XLR is my 5th Cadillac, priors were 2=SLS and 2=STS. I love this car and find the performance and handling to be equal to previous cadi's and far surpassing the 2007 Corvette I traded- in. I've received more complements on the car than all the others put together, it's so amazing!
A Made (Only) In America Experience
Brint GN,07/12/2009
This Car is an absolute exhilarating Experience.. The First thing everyone expresses is the Sharpness of the Composite Stealth Look.. After that and in order is the inside beauty, then the Top, then the Windshield Display after starting with the Keyless Entry.. Once on the streets and highway it is the unsurpassed Thrill of pure POWER that puts an over welming smile on the Drivers Face and the Braking and Steering is unreal it is so good.. The Advanced Radar Cruise Control is incredible and works flawlessly.. On twisty roads at night the 15 degree "Turn with the road" lights are Great.. This car is so much fun to drive that the 9 Speaker Bose System almost seems like an after thought..
Engineered Excellence...
G Brint,05/17/2009
This is the Finest Autocratic Admirably Driven Dependable Motored Autocross Carrier on the Planet. Sometimes you can tell more about Vehicles by the way the general populace looks fixedly at them without reservation. Most Exotic Sapient Transporters will get their Fair Share of Attention and the XLR is no Stranger in this Category... Let the Contentious European Lackeys be on Alert, this is another Beauty in a long line in the Form of one of Americas Finest Driving Machines. This 2 Seated Phenomenal will be replicated by many by many times over but never will it or could it be reproduced by a Foreign Entity. The Trap has been Set and Sprung to catch only the finest engineering affecios..
See all 4 reviews of the 2009 Cadillac XLR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
Used 2009 Cadillac XLR Overview

The Used 2009 Cadillac XLR is offered in the following submodels: XLR Convertible. Available styles include Platinum 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

