Used 2009 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews
If you love attention, you'll love this
Heads turn. I love the design, the look, the handling and all the gadgets. With top up, drives quiet.
2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum Roadster Conv
The XLR is my 5th Cadillac, priors were 2=SLS and 2=STS. I love this car and find the performance and handling to be equal to previous cadi's and far surpassing the 2007 Corvette I traded- in. I've received more complements on the car than all the others put together, it's so amazing!
A Made (Only) In America Experience
This Car is an absolute exhilarating Experience.. The First thing everyone expresses is the Sharpness of the Composite Stealth Look.. After that and in order is the inside beauty, then the Top, then the Windshield Display after starting with the Keyless Entry.. Once on the streets and highway it is the unsurpassed Thrill of pure POWER that puts an over welming smile on the Drivers Face and the Braking and Steering is unreal it is so good.. The Advanced Radar Cruise Control is incredible and works flawlessly.. On twisty roads at night the 15 degree "Turn with the road" lights are Great.. This car is so much fun to drive that the 9 Speaker Bose System almost seems like an after thought..
Engineered Excellence...
This is the Finest Autocratic Admirably Driven Dependable Motored Autocross Carrier on the Planet. Sometimes you can tell more about Vehicles by the way the general populace looks fixedly at them without reservation. Most Exotic Sapient Transporters will get their Fair Share of Attention and the XLR is no Stranger in this Category... Let the Contentious European Lackeys be on Alert, this is another Beauty in a long line in the Form of one of Americas Finest Driving Machines. This 2 Seated Phenomenal will be replicated by many by many times over but never will it or could it be reproduced by a Foreign Entity. The Trap has been Set and Sprung to catch only the finest engineering affecios..
