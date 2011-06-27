Used 2009 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews

If you love attention, you'll love this George W , 06/22/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Heads turn. I love the design, the look, the handling and all the gadgets. With top up, drives quiet. Report Abuse

2009 Cadillac XLR Platinum Roadster Conv lotsa cash , 10/09/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The XLR is my 5th Cadillac, priors were 2=SLS and 2=STS. I love this car and find the performance and handling to be equal to previous cadi's and far surpassing the 2007 Corvette I traded- in. I've received more complements on the car than all the others put together, it's so amazing!

A Made (Only) In America Experience Brint GN , 07/12/2009 11 of 18 people found this review helpful This Car is an absolute exhilarating Experience.. The First thing everyone expresses is the Sharpness of the Composite Stealth Look.. After that and in order is the inside beauty, then the Top, then the Windshield Display after starting with the Keyless Entry.. Once on the streets and highway it is the unsurpassed Thrill of pure POWER that puts an over welming smile on the Drivers Face and the Braking and Steering is unreal it is so good.. The Advanced Radar Cruise Control is incredible and works flawlessly.. On twisty roads at night the 15 degree "Turn with the road" lights are Great.. This car is so much fun to drive that the 9 Speaker Bose System almost seems like an after thought..