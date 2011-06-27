Estimated values
2007 Cadillac XLR Passion Red Limited Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,094
|$11,797
|$13,429
|Clean
|$8,331
|$10,822
|$12,282
|Average
|$6,803
|$8,872
|$9,986
|Rough
|$5,276
|$6,923
|$7,691
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac XLR Platinum Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,165
|$12,550
|$14,023
|Clean
|$9,311
|$11,513
|$12,825
|Average
|$7,604
|$9,439
|$10,428
|Rough
|$5,897
|$7,365
|$8,031
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac XLR 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,524
|$21,242
|$24,644
|Clean
|$14,220
|$19,486
|$22,538
|Average
|$11,613
|$15,976
|$18,326
|Rough
|$9,006
|$12,465
|$14,114