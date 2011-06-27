Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews
Nothing turns heads like a red Cadillac
Having owned many new Cadillac's I dreamed of an XLR since they first hit the market in 2004. I can say with my XLR it has been a love/hate relationship, with love still winning over my hate of some issues with the car.
I love it
I spent a long time deciding whether I wanted to spend the money for this car. Strange as it may seem, I also considered the Saturn Sky which is a terrific looking car. I've owned a convertible before and knew that if I ever owned one again it would have to have a power hard top with a glass rear window. The XLR looks great and is fun to drive. Gas mileage on the highway has been far better than expected too!
XLR Update
The Cadillac XLR is the most enjoyable and fascinating auto I've ever owned, including Ferrari and Mercedes. It is responsive and truly a quality built auto. It is the best vehicle ever owned.
It's a Wow!
What a fabulous looking car! I had five Jags before this one and they can't compare to the new XLR. It has a beautifully appointed interior with burled Ash wood trim, leather that is color co-ordinated with exterior and interior and a suede headliner. It runs like a dream and does everything for you, especially the adaptive cruise control which means you can literally take your foot off the pedals. I LOVE the way the hard-top folds (like a piece of origami) into the trunk. I also love the color (a subtle purple), the automatic locking doors on both sides, and the heads-up driving feature is just fabulous! It's made so beautifully. This car simply has it all!
Review and a question about transmission
I previously owned an SL-320, then picked up an 07 XLR while in Fla. this winter. I love it, think it is drop- dead beautiful. Averaged 27 mpg coming up 95 at 75 mph. I've noticed a random clunk in the transmission when moving in slow traffic at about 18 mph. Anyone else notice this? Only happens when very slow stop and go situations. This is a more luxurious car than my 97 SL was. Any input about the transmission would help. Ron
