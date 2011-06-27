  1. Home
Used 2007 Cadillac XLR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 XLR
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nothing turns heads like a red Cadillac

Lance Elliott, 03/06/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Having owned many new Cadillac's I dreamed of an XLR since they first hit the market in 2004. I can say with my XLR it has been a love/hate relationship, with love still winning over my hate of some issues with the car.

I love it

Bernie, 12/21/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I spent a long time deciding whether I wanted to spend the money for this car. Strange as it may seem, I also considered the Saturn Sky which is a terrific looking car. I've owned a convertible before and knew that if I ever owned one again it would have to have a power hard top with a glass rear window. The XLR looks great and is fun to drive. Gas mileage on the highway has been far better than expected too!

XLR Update

twathen, 08/13/2006
6 of 12 people found this review helpful

The Cadillac XLR is the most enjoyable and fascinating auto I've ever owned, including Ferrari and Mercedes. It is responsive and truly a quality built auto. It is the best vehicle ever owned.

It's a Wow!

Bonnie Hudson, 03/07/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

What a fabulous looking car! I had five Jags before this one and they can't compare to the new XLR. It has a beautifully appointed interior with burled Ash wood trim, leather that is color co-ordinated with exterior and interior and a suede headliner. It runs like a dream and does everything for you, especially the adaptive cruise control which means you can literally take your foot off the pedals. I LOVE the way the hard-top folds (like a piece of origami) into the trunk. I also love the color (a subtle purple), the automatic locking doors on both sides, and the heads-up driving feature is just fabulous! It's made so beautifully. This car simply has it all!

Review and a question about transmission

Ron Conrad, 06/29/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I previously owned an SL-320, then picked up an 07 XLR while in Fla. this winter. I love it, think it is drop- dead beautiful. Averaged 27 mpg coming up 95 at 75 mph. I've noticed a random clunk in the transmission when moving in slow traffic at about 18 mph. Anyone else notice this? Only happens when very slow stop and go situations. This is a more luxurious car than my 97 SL was. Any input about the transmission would help. Ron

