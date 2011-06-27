Used 1994 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews
1994 cadillac sts
purchased car with 94,000 miles, now have 116,000 did normal services, tires, brakes,cooling system, repaired wires that shorted out going to fuel injectors. Car runs well gets 17 to 26 miles a gallon. Bose stereo is great, handles well, ac compressor went out have to be replaced. car is driven to work 25 miles a day but performs well on the road at 70 to 75 mph
Power , Luxury and Reliability
I bought this car used when it had only 44,000 miles on it. It now has about 81,000 miles and the only expenses I have incurred are a battery, tires and a driver's side window motor. All electronics work well. Wow!! the Bose system is fantastic and the gas mileage is incredible 18 around town and 28 on the highway. I would definitely own another.
Nice Car
I bought the car used about one and half years ago with 82000 miles now the car has 94000 miles. Use the mostly for long trip since it is more comfortable than my newer cars. It is a used car and I will be getting new brake pads and tires this year.
Seville SLS (get an extended warranty)
Would highly recommend extended warranty if you buy. Purchased with 62,000 Replaced, alternator, transmission, struts, within three years. Also had major oil leak a 3K repair. Thanks to extended warranty I paid 800.00 out of pocket on 7k worth of repairs. All repairs are expensive expecially at the Cadillac dealer.
Great used luxury ride
Bought my SLS at 33,000 miles, now at 91,000 miles -- very reliable, but repairs can be expensive -- the extended warranty saved me, but has now expired. I could buy another car, but this one still looks new and drives great. Dreading future repairs.
