Used 1994 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me
14 listings
- 158,478 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,457
- 151,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,410
- 161,580 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
- 37,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 52,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 79,693 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 110,652 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,400
- 41,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,900
- 117,411 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 139,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 173,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,997
- 72,840 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 105,431 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 55,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Seville
walter van horn,03/24/2008
purchased car with 94,000 miles, now have 116,000 did normal services, tires, brakes,cooling system, repaired wires that shorted out going to fuel injectors. Car runs well gets 17 to 26 miles a gallon. Bose stereo is great, handles well, ac compressor went out have to be replaced. car is driven to work 25 miles a day but performs well on the road at 70 to 75 mph
