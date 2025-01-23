- The Cadillac Lyriq gets the V-Series treatment for 2026.
- There's a lot more power and torque from the electric SUV's two motors, but you still get 285 miles of range.
- It's also the quickest Caddy to ever hit the streets.
2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V First Look: Blackwing Power for Caddy's EV SUV
This luxury family SUV is the quickest Caddy ever made
The V-ification of Cadillac's electric lineup was entirely inevitable, and the 2026 Lyriq-V is the first to get the brand's performance treatment. But don't think that because there's a V badge on a Lyriq it has suddenly become a track-ready machine. This SUV is much more about enjoying the day-to-day drive with added quickness.
You might be hard-pressed to tell the V apart from the standard Lyriq. Aside from the standard 22-inch wheels, slightly lower ride height, V badges and dark matte paint you see here, the exterior hasn't changed. Wrapped around those 22-inch wheels are low-profile summer tires from Continental.
The Lyriq V's revised electric all-wheel-drive system is made up of upgraded drive units that can handle higher energy output from the battery. The system makes 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in total. Cadillac says in Velocity Max mode (launch control), the Lyriq-V will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. That makes it the quickest Cadillac ever, and while all that extra power typically means you're regularly pulling extra juice from the battery, Cadillac says the Lyriq-V will still do 285 miles on a single charge. Considering we beat the EPA's estimate when we performed the Edmunds EV Range Test on the standard Lyriq, we wouldn't be surprised if driving with a lighter foot does in fact yield the 285 claimed miles if not more.
Other changes have been made to the rest of the car's mechanicals too. The front brake calipers are supplied by Brembo, and the discs themselves measure 15.4 inches up front and 13.6 inches in the rear. The shocks have Cadillac's Continuous Damping Control (CDC) tech that works to minimize body roll while maintaining comfort on the road.
Inside the Lyriq-V, the theme is darker and there are seats that look slightly more performance-oriented with a specific V-Series design. The digital gauge cluster has a V-specific look as well, and there is a new propulsion sound that Cadillac made specifically for this car. Other additions include Super Cruise and a 23-speaker AKG sound system that come standard on every Lyriq-V, plus a Competitive mode for the battery, motors, and electronic stability control that Cadillac says is for more spirited driving.
The Lyriq-V will hit dealerships by the middle of this year and will start at $79,990 including destination charges.