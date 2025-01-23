2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V First Look: Blackwing Power for Caddy's EV SUV

The Lyriq V's revised electric all-wheel-drive system is made up of upgraded drive units that can handle higher energy output from the battery. The system makes 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in total. Cadillac says in Velocity Max mode (launch control), the Lyriq-V will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. That makes it the quickest Cadillac ever, and while all that extra power typically means you're regularly pulling extra juice from the battery, Cadillac says the Lyriq-V will still do 285 miles on a single charge. Considering we beat the EPA's estimate when we performed the Edmunds EV Range Test on the standard Lyriq, we wouldn't be surprised if driving with a lighter foot does in fact yield the 285 claimed miles if not more.

Other changes have been made to the rest of the car's mechanicals too. The front brake calipers are supplied by Brembo, and the discs themselves measure 15.4 inches up front and 13.6 inches in the rear. The shocks have Cadillac's Continuous Damping Control (CDC) tech that works to minimize body roll while maintaining comfort on the road.